Google to Bring AI to its Search Engine
Google says it is set to integrate new conversational AI features into its search engine.
The move comes as advances in artificial intelligence (AI) technology could enhance the capabilities of Google's search engine significantly. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that users would be able to ask questions to Google and engage with large language models (LLMs) in the context of search. (Source: cnet.com)
Bringing AI chat to Google Search would make the technology accessible to a wider audience, taking it from the realm of experimental project to everyday tool used to find information. However, Google has not provided a timeline for when these new AI features will be available in Search.
Pichai's announcement is part of Google's ongoing efforts to expand its AI capabilities and integrate them into its products and services. The company has been investing heavily in AI research and development for several years, and its efforts have yielded impressive results. Google's AI technology is already used in a wide range of applications, including speech recognition, image and video analysis, and natural language processing.
Search Engines vs AI-Powered Search
The biggest difference between a typical search engine and AI is that the latter is able to refine answers based on previous queries. This is similar to how one might have a conversation with another human being, hence the name "chatbot." The accuracy in the response and language the AI uses is quite profound compared to today's search engines.
AI Privacy and Security Concerns
With advancement in AI comes concerns about its impact on privacy and security.
Some experts have warned that the use of AI chatbots in search engines could raise new privacy issues and lead to the collection of sensitive data. Google says that it is committed to protecting user privacy and will take steps to ensure that its AI chat features are secure and transparent.
Key Differences Between OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard
ChatGPT and Google Bard are both AI chatbots that are designed to generate human-like responses to user inputs. However, there are some key differences between the two platforms.
ChatGPT is developed by OpenAI and received $1 billion in funding by Microsoft. It is a nonprofit research organization that is focused on advancing AI in a responsible and safe manner. On the other hand, Google Bard is developed by Google, known for its wide range of products and services.
ChatGPT is based on the GPT architecture, which is a type of deep learning algorithm that is used for natural language processing tasks. It has been trained on a large corpus of text data, including books, articles, and websites, which enables it to generate coherent and contextually appropriate responses to a wide range of inputs.
Google Bard is based on a different AI architecture, although the specifics of its development are not publicly known. It has been trained on a similar corpus of text data, but it may use different algorithms and techniques to generate responses compared to ChatGPT. (Source: searchenginejournal.com)
While both ChatGPT and Google Bard are designed to generate responses to user inputs, they have different intended use cases. ChatGPT is primarily used as a language model for generating text, while Google Bard is intended to be a conversational AI tool that can interact with users in a more natural and human-like manner.
What's Your Opinion?
Have you used ChatGPT? If so, what has your experience been? Can you envision a future that replaces doctors with computers, for example? Do you think AI is a threat to humanity as envisioned by movies such as The Terminator?
