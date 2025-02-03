You are hereHome › Dennis Faas › Opinion: Would You Use DeepSeek?
Opinion: Would You Use DeepSeek?
Would you entrust your data to an AI system that may be subject to one of the world's most sophisticated surveillance regimes?
Recently, DeepSeek has gained national headlines as a disruptive AI pricing model. On one hand, the promise of cheaper AI services is tempting, especially for businesses and individuals who rely on AI for content generation, data analysis, and automation. On the other hand, DeepSeek is owned and operated by a Chinese entity, raising serious concerns about privacy, security, and potential government overreach.
DeepSeek: High-Performance AI at a Low Cost
DeepSeek has captured headlines because of its dramatically lower cost compared to competitors like ChatGPT. Reports suggest that running DeepSeek costs only 2% to 5% of what it costs to run OpenAI's models.
This cost reduction stems from two major factors:
- Cheaper Training Costs - DeepSeek was reportedly trained on a budget of $5.5 million, whereas competitors like OpenAI have spent tens of billions.
- More Efficient Model Execution - DeepSeek's architecture is optimized to run with less computational power, potentially reducing reliance on expensive AI chips.
For businesses looking to cut costs or individuals who find premium AI tools too expensive, this could be a game-changer. Startups, content creators, and even large corporations might be eager to adopt a model that provides similar output quality at a fraction of the expense.
But is the cost-effectiveness worth the potential security risks?
Every Keystroke Stored on Chinese Servers
DeepSeek's low cost and efficiency come with a significant caveat - its data storage practices. Reports indicate that every keystroke entered into DeepSeek is stored on Chinese servers. This is an immediate red flag for privacy advocates.
In contrast, OpenAI and other Western AI firms at least claim to offer some level of data protection and adherence to privacy laws such as GDPR. China, however, operates under an entirely different legal framework where government intervention in tech is commonplace.
Consider the following -
- China's government has sweeping authority to access data from domestic companies. Past reports have shown how Chinese firms like
Huawei and
TikTok have raised concerns over potential data sharing with Chinese authorities. The Chinese government
also has a history of
censoring and suppressing information that does not align with state narratives.
- Using DeepSeek means entrusting your data to a system that might be subject to government oversight.
Even if you are an ordinary user with nothing to hide, would you want your interactions, prompts, and data stored in a jurisdiction known for its aggressive surveillance practices?
Innovation or Strategic Power Play
The implications of China successfully introducing a low-cost, widely adopted AI tool extend beyond privacy concerns. Some analysts believe this could be part of a broader strategy to dominate AI globally.
China has made no secret of its ambitions to lead in AI and other emerging technologies. With DeepSeek's affordability, it could rapidly gain traction, not only among casual users but also among businesses and even government agencies worldwide.
If DeepSeek were to become a standard AI assistant for companies or even government institutions, what would that mean for trade secrets and intellectual property? Could DeepSeek be trained on proprietary data from Western businesses, helping China advance its own industries?
What about political influence? Could China's government subtly shape AI-generated content to align with its geopolitical interests?
And then there's security risks: could DeepSeek be used as a backdoor to gather intelligence on foreign businesses and governments?
These concerns are not mere speculation. The U.S. government has already taken steps to limit China's access to high-end AI chips, fearing that such technology could be used for both economic and military purposes.
Supporting a System of Censorship
Beyond privacy and security concerns, there is also an ethical aspect to consider.
DeepSeek, like many Chinese digital products, appears to come with built-in censorship. It has been widely reported that DeepSeek refuses to generate content about topics sensitive to the Chinese government, such as the Tiananmen Square massacre.
For users who value free expression, supporting an AI system that automatically censors information should be deeply concerning. If DeepSeek gains widespread adoption, it could normalize such censorship within AI interactions.
What's Your Opinion?
Would you use DeepSeek knowing the risks? Or, does the potential cost savings of DeepSeek outweigh the risks of data exposure to a surveillance-heavy regime? Would you feel comfortable using an AI that might be influenced by political censorship and foreign interests?
Comments
Hard 'No!'
I refuse to use Chinese Apps and AI knowing how the CCP surveil their citizens. It's pretty clear to me that more than likely the Chinese will (a) use what you type into the AI to spy on you, and (b) will likely code the app to become spyware and/or jailbreak your phone such that it could record audible conversations, or even record keystrokes outside of the app, regardless. I will never install TikTok on my phone, either. And for those who installed Rednote after TikTok almost got banned: enjoy your Chinese propaganda.
Chinese AI
Short answer, NO!
Thanks