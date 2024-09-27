Infopackets to Launch YouTube Tech Support Pilot Program

Dear Infopackets Readers,

I would like to introduce the launch of an exciting, new video-based tech support Q&A pilot program on YouTube that would benefit our readership and expand our presence online.

Starting today, I am asking all of those in need of technical support to send me an email with your tech-related question.

Here's how the new pilot program will work:

Visit our contact page in order to submit your question.

On the contact page, choose if you want Priority (paid) service, or Non-priority (free) service.

Submit the form and I will get back to you by email or by phone to discuss and better understand the issue you're having. Priority submissions will receive the quickest response.

If applicable, I will set up an appointment and/or connect to your computer remotely and fix the problem for you. During our interaction, both phone and video of the remote desktop support will be recorded.

After our meeting, I may choose to post our interaction online YouTube so that others can benefit from the solution.

Subsequent posted YouTube videos will be highlighted through our email newsletter and posted online the website.

Terms and Conditions

For priority service, a nominal $75.00 fee applies for first time users with up to 1 hour of support. If you refer a friend / submit a BBB review / subscribe to our YouTube channel and like a video, I will credit you 50% off our full rate for your next visit.

For Non-Priority Service, feel free to ask your question; I will choose 1-3 lucky people per week to receive free technical support by yours truly for up to 1 hour (includes a phone call with remote desktop support - similar to priority service) for our YouTube channel pilot program. For highly technical or time intensive non-priority issues, you may be referred to our Priority Service instead.

During our interaction, you can ask me whatever question you want. I will use my technical know-how to explain, demonstrate and implement a solution. After our interaction, I will edit the video and then upload it to YouTube to share the knowledge with others and to expand our reach online. Note that if I come across anything that is sensitive during our interaction, I will edit it out of the video prior to posting on Youtube, per our privacy policy.

Infopackets YouTube Channel URL

Update 20240928: Lots of folks are emailing me asking for our YouTube channel link. I have a personal YouTube and posted some things for Infopackets more than 10 years ago, but I will be starting a new channel - I just need to think of a good name. I will post the link to the channel when a video is released. Stay tuned!

Feel free to comment below.

Sincerely,

Dennis Faas

CEO, Owner, Infopackets.com

We are BBB A+ Accredited, Established 2001