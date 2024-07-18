You are hereHome › John Lister › Microsoft Says Customer Affected By Email Hack
Microsoft Says Customer Affected By Email Hack
Microsoft says Russian hackers accessed its customers' emails during an attack earlier this year. It had previously only said Microsoft's own staff were victims.
The company has not yet said how many customers are affected but says it has contacted them with details of the attack.
Microsoft was breached by a group called Midnight Blizzard, believed to operate from Russia. The government there has not commented on the claims.
The new revelations follow a Microsoft announcement in January that a small proportion of its corporate email accounts had been accessed by Midnight Blizzard. The attacks continued for at least four months, though it's not clear how many, if any, were successful after the initial breach. (Source: reuters.com)
Messages Exposed
The good news, which is a comparative term in this case, is that the attack still doesn't seem to have affected any customer accounts of people who used Microsoft-based email services such as a live.com account.
Instead, Microsoft has confirmed the hackers were able to breach messages sent in both directions between Microsoft's corporate accounts and its customers. That could mean the hackers were able to see any sensitive information sent by customers to Microsoft.
Another significant risk is that the messages could have included details of technical or security problems that Microsoft customers had experienced. That could leave them more vulnerable to targeted attacks. It could also make it easier to pull of phishing attacks with criminals using the details to more credible pose as genuine Microsoft staff.
Secure System
The potential for harm, both to Microsoft customers and its reputation, has prompted it to set up a custom system for potential victims to see exactly what messages were compromised. Ironically that led to fears among some that the system, and the emails telling people to use it, was itself a phishing scam.
The Midnight Blizzard has previously been linked to an attack on a tech company called SolarWinds that involved inserting malicious code into a genuine software update. (Source: bloomberg.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Are you surprised by this news? Do you hold Microsoft responsible or is it not realistic to expect it to be unaffected by hacking attacks? Is there anything that can be done to stop state-backed hacking groups?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.