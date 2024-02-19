You are hereHome › John Lister › Fake LastPass Gets Vetted by App Store
Fake LastPass Gets Vetted by App Store
A fake app pretending to be from password manager LastPass not only made it into the Apple App Store but had a five star rating. It's arguably among the worst possible types of bogus app to bypass Apple's usually strict vetting process.
LastPass is one of the best known password manager tools. It lets users store their passwords in an encrypted vault, accessible only with a master password. The service can also generate secure passwords. The company's name is based on the idea that the master password is the last password the user will ever need to create or remember.
The big catch, of course, is that the user needs to protect this master password at all costs. Were scammers able to get hold of the password, they'd be a step closer to getting access to all the user's stored passwords, though they'd still usually have to bypass two factor authentication.
Not even LastPass has a copy of this password, so tricking the user into revealing it would be the only way to get it. That's almost certainly the goal of the creator of the fake app, which was simply called "LastPass Password Manager", though the developer was listed as Parvati Patel rather than LastPass.
Immediate Action
The real LastPass did not hang about once they became aware of the fake app, telling The Register that it "immediately began a coordinated and multi-faceted approach across our threat intelligence, legal and engineering teams to get the fraudulent app removed." That's now happened, though Apple has yet to publicly comment on the incident. (Source: theregister.com)
Not only should several inconsistencies in the fake app have triggered suspicion during the vetting process, but it's arguably reviewers should have been extra cautious given the extremely sensitive nature of a password manager app.
Fake Five Stars
The scam also raised some questions about the Apple App Store's rating system. It had five ratings, one of five stars and four with a one-star rating and a warning that it was a scam. However, the average rating showed as five stars.
The good news is there's no sign yet that the fake app did successfully collect any master passwords. However, it is possible users submitted other sensitive information such as login details for other websites or card numbers. (Source: arstechnica.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Are you surprised such a fake app got past Apple's checks? Do you take any steps to check an app is legitimate before installing it? Do you trust password managers overall?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.