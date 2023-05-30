You are hereHome › John Lister › Lawyer Cites Fake Cases After ChatGPT 'Research'
Lawyer Cites Fake Cases After ChatGPT 'Research'
A US lawyer is facing disciplinary sanctions after relying on ChatGPT for legal "research." It led to his side presenting a legal argument that referred to several non-existent cases.
Steven A Schwartz was providing support for the legal team of a man suing in a personal injury case. His side wanted to provide evidence of similar cases that had set a precedent, with this evidence helping support their argument that their case was strong enough to proceed. (Source: nytimes.com)
The opposing legal team questioned the argument saying they were unable to find the cases in question. That led to the judge writing that "six of the submitted cases appear to be bogus judicial decisions with bogus quotes and bogus internal citations." (Source: bbc.co.uk)
Plausibility The Key
Schwartz later admitted that he had used ChatGPT to search for relevant cases. He will now appear at a disciplinary hearing along with the lead lawyer, Peter LoDuca. Although LoDuca presented the argument, he was not involved in the research and was unaware of how it was obtained.
Schwartz appeared to have completely misunderstood the purpose of tools such as ChatGPT. Although they appear to work that way, such AI tools are not always designed to accurately answer questions.
Technically they are not even attempting to "write" documents as we would understand it. Instead they are effectively simulating writing. The main goal is to create something plausible in a particular style rather than to make something that is true or informative.
Good Uses and Bad Uses
The technology certainly has many uses. It can generate "ideas" for content and outlines of documents, along with headlines and advertising copy. Its ability to produce text in a matter of seconds also makes it useful for generating multiple different versions of a piece of text, with a human then selecting the one which is most useful while still accurate. Indeed, many automated spelling and grammar checkers now use a form of artificial intelligence.
It appears Schwartz was relying on the free public version of ChatGPT, which generates text based on a database derived from a snapshot of the Internet in 2021. Although it can quickly and accurately summarize online information, it can display behavior dubbed "hallucination" where it gives answers that cite sources and give details that don't actually exist.
What's Your Opinion?
Should the lawyer face disciplinary action? Do you buy his argument that he didn't realize the "information" provided could be inaccurate? Are such tools useful as long as you double-check the supposed sources?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.