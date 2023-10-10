Did you get caught up in a romance scam? Are blackmailers threatening to expose your pictures and videos through Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, or LinkedIn?

If so, you've come to the right place.

Too shy for a call? Keep reading - there's LOTS of good advice below, including insight into this crime you'll find valuable.

IMPORTANT: If you paid the scammers anything at all, they will simply turn around and ask for more . This is how this scam goes 100% of the time. Don't be fooled into thinking a one-time payment will be the end - IT NEVER IS!

--

In this article, you'll find the answers to the following questions:

--

Infopackets Reader Bill F. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

A few days ago I received a Facebook Messenger text from a stranger. Yesterday the woman sent some explicit photos and asked me to reciprocate. I was naive and a fool; next thing I know, I was being blackmailed into sending money or they would put the photos and conversations on Facebook where my family can see. I've already sent them $700 in multiple payments, and now they say I have to send more. I'm at my wits end. How long does sextortion last and can you get me out of this mess? "

Related:

My response:

Based on my experience, sextortionists typically stick around for up to 60 days. The first few days and weeks are by far the worst because the scam is fresh.

How long the scammers stick around for largely depends on which group of criminals you're dealing with, including their style, tactics they use to force their victims to pay.

In some cases, scammers may opt to make a reappearance six months or a year later - but this depends on your circumstances, including: how much you've already paid, what information they have on you (and your family members), and how much you have to lose.

Of course, this question on its own isn't enough to provide the full picture - so keep reading.

Simply put: if you haven't gone through this before, you won't know what to expect - including what the scammers are capable of and their dirty tricks and traps they use to expose you or force you to pay. Moreover, I can tell you firsthand that what the scammers say and what they do are two different things - and I can prove it with the information I've collected based on previous cases I've worked on.

If you decide to hire me, I'll share with you my plan on how to stop sextortion, including pictures, audio, video and text from previous cases to show you exactly what it is the scammers typically do, and how to circumvent it so that you can walk away with as little or no exposure. In other words, what you'll receive from me is the truth.

On top of that, you'll also receive exceptional consultation whereby I answer all of your questions by phone, including custom advice per your circumstances.

The questions I receive the most are:

1. How do I stop the scammers from contacting people on social media? Is it possible? (Yes it is, if you know what the scammers typically do. If you don't know, it's likely to backfire because the scammers are very crafty and will do things you won't even think of. Believe me when I say: you won't see it coming).

2. How do I stop the scammers from contacting my wife or girlfriend? What are my options if they make contact? (I have multiple, successful scenarios already made up and ready to go based on previous cases I've worked on - even difficult ones - and it's all based on what it is the scammers typically do. If you don't know, you'll be guessing at best, and it's likely to backfire).

3. What should I do about my work or school because they are threatening to release my information there? (I have ways to deal with this gracefully).

I've answered this question already in-depth with another article that I wrote, entitled "Do Blackmailers Follow Through? (And What to Expect)".

Here's the rundown:

Sextortion is an organized crime and the scammers work in groups. I can't stress this enough! This means they will stick around for a while (often up to 60 days) and pass your information on to the next guy in the group and/or sell your information externally to other criminal syndicates. I've already seen it happen in the case of sextortion, and while working with other victims on other scams.



The sextortionists are anonymous. Any information you have on them is fake (including any names and addresses of people you sent money to). The pictures and videos of the girl you thought you were talking to is actually a former victim. She scammers were able to obtain her info by pretending to be a guy and are turning around and using her pictures and videos to come after you. She is in fact real - just not in the capacity you've been lead to believe. The phone number and area code of the person scamming you is fake, too. Scammers use apps on their phone such as "Hush" and "Text Now" to give them any phone number with any area code they want. (How do I know all of this? It's because I've taken the time to listen what my clients have to say, and I've cross-referenced it with other cases I've worked on. That's why hiring me to help navigate this nightmare with you can lead to a highly beneficial outcome).



Sextortion scammers are almost always overseas (usually Africa, Philippines, Morocco, India, and Columbia). Hiring a lawyer to threaten an anonymous scammer overseas isn't going to work. Asking police for help won't work, either UNLESS you know 100% who's scamming you.



(usually Africa, Philippines, Morocco, India, and Columbia). Hiring a lawyer to threaten an anonymous scammer overseas isn't going to work. Asking police for help won't work, either UNLESS you know 100% who's scamming you. The scammers will do anything to get your money. This means that the scammers will use many different tactics to trick you into paying them. If you don't know what these tactics are, you'll likely fall into their traps. (That's where my experience comes in - I know what their tactics are and how to stop it from happening to you. Want the upper hand? Contact me here).

Speaking from experience:

If you already paid the scammers, they will never stop asking for more. It doesn't matter how much you've already paid, what price you initially negotiated, or what excuse you give them: they will never stop asking for more and will keep threatening if you don't pay.

Your name and information will be shared amongst other scammers within the group. Some days you may be speaking to more than one scammer at the same time. You may notice that their demeanor, spelling mistakes, grammar changes often - it's because you're dealing with multiple people.

You have a 50% chance of being exposed as each day passes. Even if you didn't get exposed on days 1 and 2, it doesn't mean that on day 3 and 4, or two weeks from now the result will be the same because you're dealing with multiple scammers.

Different groups of criminals react differently. Some have short fuses while others don't. Based on my experience, African scammers are much more lenient than Philippine scammers and are willing to wait longer for cash, but it doesn't mean the outcome will be any different.

That's up to you because every case is different. The answer to this question largely depends on what information they have on you, and what you have to lose.

If you don't care if you get exposed (because you don't have much to lose) and you don't want to pay for assistance, then the easiest choice is to simply block them and hope for the best - because as I've mentioned already, you've got a 50% chance of being exposed.

That said, sextortion typically does not go away on its own - especially if you've already paid them. When you pay, the scammers often double down on their threats. In other words, you make it much worse by paying them.

Tip: In a previous article I've written on this subject entitled "Sextortion - What to Do", I recommend that you do not block or ignore the scammers. Instead, my recommendation is that you delay them for as long as possible until you have time to think about your options.

Here's why -

If the scammers can't get a hold of you, then they can't collect any money. Based on my experience, many scammers will start contacting family and friends to prove their point and to draw you back into the conversation. If you ignore them, they may follow through with their threats. I've already seen it happen plenty of times based on calls I've had with potential clients.

Most clients I speak to say they want to avoid being exposed, so my suggestion is that you stay in communication with them and try to delay until you can figure out your next move. You can always choose to block them later on if you can't afford paid assistance, for example. You have a 50% chance of being exposed as I mentioned previously.

Remember: if you pay the scammers anything, they will simply turn around and ask for more. You will not be any better off than if you did not pay them.

As I've mentioned previously, blocking a scammer might result in your exposure, which is why I don't recommend doing that especially if you care about being exposed.

To fight sextortion, you will need to think quickly and be prepared to wiggle your way out of some very difficult scenarios the scammers have already whipped up (i.e. "traps").

Here's why -

Scammers typically stick to a well rehearsed script full of dirty tricks; the problem is that there are different scammers in different parts of the world committing the same scam - each group of criminals propagates the scam differently than the next, which makes it very difficult to navigate especially if you haven't gone through it before.

Scammers are usually very aggressive and do not leave you with any time to react. In this case, they will demand payment immediately or will threaten to expose you.

Here are typical examples of how the scammers can trap you unexpectedly:

If you told the scammers you had a heart attack due to the stress of the situation and can't pay, they will undoubtedly ask for pictures as proof that you've been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at your local hospital. If you can't provide evidence, they will threaten to expose you.

If you told the scammers that you're on the way to the bank and it's taking too long, they will undoubtedly request a video call to prove you're on the way. Some scammers (especially those from the Philippines) don't mind showing their face over a video call. If you don't answer the phone, they may expose you on the spot.

If you repeatedly give them excuses as to why you can't pay, they'll likely call your bluff. Quite often this is when the scammers will start reaching out to people to prove their point. Some scammers will expose you straight away because they have a short fuse (Philippine and Moroccan scammers especially). I've already seen it happen.

If want to report sextortion to the police, FBI, or try to get them banned on social media, you can - but it won't help.

Here's why:

As I've mentioned already, most scammers are overseas. Going to the police won't help because you don't even know who's scamming you.



You can file a report with the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) using the IC3 crime reporting center, but please be advised that the FBI won't call you on the phone or look into your case because there are hundreds if not thousands of people filing reports on their website on a daily bases.



Case and point: the only purpose of the IC3 website is to collect your information. At the end of the year, the FBI produces their annual report on Internet crimes so that the public can be aware of which crimes are on the rise. Here's proof: have a look at the IC3 2021 report here.

You can also report the sextortion scammer's profile on social media in hopes of getting their account banned. Unfortunately, this will have zero effect on your problem because the scammers own multiple fake accounts on all social media and will simply come after you using another account (or go after your family and friends directly). I've already witnessed this hundreds of times, so in my opinion, don't even bother with this. It's a waste of time.

