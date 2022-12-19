WinX DVD Ripper: Convert / Play DVDs on Windows 10

Infopackets Reader Steve G. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

I just upgraded my PC to Windows 10 and I noticed that Windows Media Player no longer plays DVDs in Windows 10. In Windows 7 it worked without a problem. I researched this issue and it appears that this 'feature' was removed on purpose because newer PCs and laptops do not have DVD players. As such, Microsoft has dropped all support for Windows 10 DVD playback in Windows Media Player. I plan on purchasing a thin ultrabook laptop (with no DVD player) soon. As such, I'd like to convert my DVDs into AVI or MP4 (for example) so I can watch my favorite media on the go. The problem is that many of the DVDs I own are from different regions, plus they are copy protected, which means I can't just copy them to my hard drive. Is there a program that you know if that can handle converting my DVDs into a single file so I can play it on multiple devices, including my new ultrabook when I get it? I want to convert old DVD movies. "

My response:

There are lots of programs out there that will copy an entire DVD and convert it into a single file format (such as MP4 or AVI, as you've noted). This file format is then playable on other devices, including PCs, Tablets and Smartphones - whether it's Windows, Apple or Android. The file can be played over the network or on a USB thumb drive, hard drive, etc.

By far, the best Windows 10 DVD Ripper I've come across for this task is WinX DVD Ripper Platinum - it's been around since 2009 and has over 70 million downloads. See notes below!

WinX DVD Features

WinX DVD Ripper features include:

Simple and easy to use interface: supports 99 pre-defined output format templates for easy DVD ripping



Rip DVD to MP4 in around 5 minutes time on a modern PC; removes encryption and region codes



Convert DVD to ISO, MP4 (H.264/HEVC), AVI, MPEG, MOV and M2TS, or 1:1 file folder copy



Play the ripped DVD file on any device, including media PC, Android, Apple, Windows, and Linux



Supports hardware-level acceleration; reduces ripping time by 50%



DVD editor included: crop and merge video; extract audio; add subtitles, and more



Change DVD bitrate aspect ratio, resolution, fine tune audio and video codec

More WinX DVD Ripper Features

Amazing 1:1 quality ratio: deinterlace and and adjust high quality encoding to rip DVD with imperceptible quality lost



Ripped DVDs are 80% smaller. Using MP4 H.264 technology, a 4.7GB DVD can converted into a 700MB file with no quality loss



47X faster: rip and convert an entire DVD into MP4 format in as little as 5 minutes



Supports any DVD format, including: region locked DVD, damaged DVDs, 99-title DVD, homemade DVD, non-standard DVD, TV series DVD, etc



Rip DVD to iPhone, iPad, Android, Xbox, PlayStation and more devices



Clone entire DVD contents to ISO image and DVD folders



Edit DVD in a few clicks. Cut, merge, crop video, add subtitle, adjust parameters

How to Use WinX DVD Ripper

In general:

Download and install WinX DVD Ripper, then launch it.

To rip a DVD: load the DVD in the machine, select the output profile, then rip the DVD. This page explains the process in much more detail, including how to register the program.

Once the DVD is ripped into the format of your choice, you can copy it to another device (or place it on the network), then play it using any modern media player, including Windows Media Player, VLC, Kodi, and similar.

Here's a quick video explaining how to use the program:

I hope that helps!

