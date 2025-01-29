Toaster-Like Gadget 'Charges' Phone in Seconds

A gadget that gets phones up to full battery strength in two seconds was among the eye-catching displays at a recent trade show. "Swippitt" does actually live up to the maker's claims, but isn't quite what it seems.

Visitors to the CES show each January are used to seeing spectacular gadgets, many of which are demonstrations of works in process using technology that won't necessarily work in everyday life.

However, Swippitt was a functional demonstration. It's a rectangular box with a slot in the top that makes it look a little like a toaster. Users can put a depleted phone in and within a couple of seconds the phone "pops up" ready to go with full power.

Sudden Battery Switch

While many researchers have previously explored incredibly fast battery charging techniques (often finding practical limitations), that's not what's actually happening here. Instead the device is actually switching out an external battery.

Swippit works with a phone case that fits virtually every handset and contains an external battery. It means carrying something that's bulkier than a "naked" phone, though observers noted the result isn't much thicker than some protective cases. (Source: zdnet.com)

Once swapped, the external battery immediately starts charging the phone's own battery, with the key being that it does so faster than the phone uses power. That means the phone is immediately usable with no interruption.

Convenience at a Cost

The Swippit device holds and charges five external batteries, switching out the one in the phone case for a new one in a matter of seconds. Each battery is 3,500 mAh, which means it will increase the overall capacity of the phone by between 50 and 90 percent in most cases.

The makers believe the key combination is both extending the time users can go between needing to "charge" the phone and almost eliminating the time the "charging" takes.

Not surprisingly, the big drawback is cost. The device is scheduled to start shipping on June 2025 and the introductory price is $450 for a package that includes one phone case, with extra cases costing $120. That's a big chunk of change for added convenience. (Source: theverge.com)

You can see the device in action here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01q5WhrVY2U

What's Your Opinion?

Would you use such a device if you were given one? Do you think such an approach could ever work in a more competitively priced device? How big an issue is phone charging convenience in your everyday life?