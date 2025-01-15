Google Calls for Limited Punishment in Antitrust Case

Google has made its case for less drastic measures to resolve its breach of antitrust laws. Not surprisingly, it rejects suggestions it should sell off the Chrome browser.

A court has already ruled that Google held an unlawful monopoly in search engines and in selling search-related advertising. The argument now is about the remedies: ways of putting the situation right or punishing Google, depending on your viewpoint.

The Department of Justice has called for wide ranging measures, including forcing Google to sell the Chrome browser, banning it from buying other search engines, and banning it from paying other companies to make Google Search the default option on their devices or systems. It also says that if these measures don't restore competition, Google should sell the Android operating system as well.

Google had already argued against the rejections, calling them an overreaction and harmful to consumers. It's now legally required to make its own suggestions before a court makes a final decision.

Contract Issue

According to Google, the breach is simply about contracts and thus any measure should be limited to what it can and can't include in contracts with other companies. It says banning it from paying to be a default search option goes too far. (Source: blog.google)

Instead, it suggests limitations, including that it can't insist on a deal covering all devices and systems from the same manufacturer. That could mean, for example, that Apple could do a deal to make Chrome the default on iPads without having to do the same on iPhones, or vice versa.

Google also says it would accept a 12-month limit on any exclusivity deals, something the court ruling suggested would be reasonable. (Source: googleapis.com)

Long Running Case

While the legal process assumes both sides are acting in good faith, it does feel like the DOJ and Google are negotiating by making more extreme suggestions. There's a good shot the court decides Google's suggestions are far too narrow, while the idea of a forced Chrome sale is too severe.

The court is expected to hear arguments on the proposals in April and make a final decision on remedies in August. Only then can Google appeal against the original verdict.

What's Your Decision?

Are Google's suggestions reasonable? What do you expect the final decision from the court to be? Is there really a prospect of another company buying Chrome?