Telegram Will Share User Data With Cops

The head of controversial messaging app Telegram says it will now comply with some legal requests for information about users. Russian business owner Pavel Durov announced the policy change just weeks after being arrested in France and charged with enabling criminal activity.

Telegram is a messaging app similar to WhatsApp in that the content of messages is encrypted, to the point that even the operators of the app can't read private messages. It has a couple of significant differences that likely affect the type of people that use it, however.

One is that unlike WhatsApp's limit of 1,000 people in a messaging group, Telegram allows up to 200,000 members in a group, while individual users can have a personal "channel" that lets them send messages to millions of people. That means information - and misinformation - can spread incredibly quickly. (Source: bbc.co.uk)

12 Criminal Charges

The other is that, until now, Telegram has generally been extremely uncooperative with law enforcement authorities seeking information about users. The result has been a distinctive user base that includes people trying to communicate without detection by authoritarian regimes seeking to silence political critics, and people engaging in activity that would be recognized as criminal in most countries.

Last month Durov was arrested at an airport near Paris, questioned for several days, and charged with twelve counts relating to Telegram enabling illegal activity by users and his failure to cooperate with the police. The indictment said Durov had made it possible for users to share software for attacking databases, distribute indecent images of children, and engage in drug trafficking.

Court Orders Respected

Durov now says Telegram will change its privacy policy and the company will share IP addresses and phone numbers of users with law enforcement authorities if and when they get a valid legal request such as a court order. (Source: theguardian.com)

He added that the app will now use artificial intelligence to identify potentially illegal content and hide it in search results. That may not be enough to satisfy laws in some countries that required such messages and posts to be removed or blocked altogether.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you know anyone who uses Telegram? Is it a smart move to make this policy change? What, if any, information should apps and websites be forced to give to law enforcement agencies?