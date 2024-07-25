Quantum Computing Could Be Reality Soon

Quantum computers could be practical in just three years from now according to a manufacturer. The technology could transform the speed and capability of computers.

Oxford Ionics says it has not only produced a quantum computer chip with twice the performance of any existing chip, but that it could mass-produce its new design without needing specialist facilities.

The idea of quantum computing has been explored for many years and aims to overcome one of the biggest limitations of traditional computing. Ultimately existing computers simply store data as either a 0 or a 1 (a bit), usually through electronic gates on a printed circuit board. Increasing capacity means either taking up more space or packing the circuitry in even tighter, which can produce physical problems.

Binary Limitations Busted

Quantum computing aims to exploit the concept of quantum physics where something can exist in two states at one time. That would remove the binary limitation of a bit and instead replace it with a "qubit", creating more possible combinations (representing more data) without extra space. Forbes uses the analogy of a sphere: "A bit can be at either of the two poles of the sphere, but a qubit can exist at any point on the sphere." (Source: forbes.com)

In principle it could mean computers can perform calculations thousands or even millions times quicker. That could not only boost speed but change what we expect computers to do. For example, it could make it easier to solve complex problems by attempting to explore every possible sequence of outcomes.

Production Easier

The biggest challenges of developing quantum computers have been overcoming physical limitations (including natural "errors") and incorporating the technology into existing manufacturing.

Oxford Ionics says its approach reduces the need for error connection, in turn making quantum chips more powerful in a practical size. It's also removed the need for lasers, making it possible to build quantum chips in a similar physical form to existing processors. In turn that makes it viable to make them on existing semiconductor production lines. (Source: bbc.co.uk)

What's Your Opinion?

Are you excited about quantum computing? Do we need more powerful computers? Is there a need for quantum chips in ordinary household PCs?