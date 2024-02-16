You are hereHome › John Lister › Toothbrush Botnet Army Story Was Bogus
Toothbrush Botnet Army Story Was Bogus
Reports that 3 million "smart" toothbrushes were hacked and weaponized turn out to be misleading at best. It appears to have been a mistranslation or misunderstanding.
The reports first surfaced last week in Switzerland and involved toothbrushes supposedly running the Java computer language. They were said to have been hacked and used for a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack that caused huge disruption and financial costs to a targeted business.
Not every element of the story is as completely ridiculous as it might seem. "Smart" toothbrushes do exist, with connections to smartphone apps. In some cases, this works similar to a fitness tracker as a way for users to motivate and hold themselves accountable for brushing for the correct amount every day.
In other cases, the toothbrushes have sensors that can give real time feedback about whether the user is pressing too hard, with the toothbrush dropping rotation speed to compensate. The toothbrush can also have dedicated brushing modes, for example to protect gums, increase speed and pressure for whitening particular areas, or reduce pressure on sensitive teeth.
DDoS Does Happen
Meanwhile DDoS attacks with a huge network of hijacked devices certainly can be a major issue. They involve inundating a website or server with bogus requests for data until it can no longer deal with the sheer volume of traffic, which then cuts access to the site or service when a request is made by legitimate users. It's a tactic often used to damage a business or country, for commercial, political or military reasons.
The problem is that there's no evidence this attack actually happened. The original report, which quoted a cyber security company's specialist, was giving a hypothetical example to illustrate a wider point that even mundane devices could be used in such an attack.
Translation Troubles
What's not clear is whether this point was lost in translation from the original German text, or if the article was written (intentionally or otherwise) in an ambiguous manner. The cyber security company suggests the former. (Source: zdnet.com)
Those who first doubted the story pointed out that few, if any, toothbrush manufacturers have sold three million units that would be vulnerable to the same security flaw.
They've also noted the key point that the toothbrushes don't connect directly to the Internet but rather via a Bluetooth connection to a smartphone app. To pull off such an attack, hackers would first need to compromise the phone, then install malware on the toothbrushes. (Source: bleepingcomputer.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Did you see this story? Would you have believed it? Are concerns about smart tech vulnerability overhyped or underplayed?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
Attack of the toothbrushes!
Thank goodness for that I had to remove the batteries from my toothbrush after every use and put it in a locked Faraday cage under the bathroom sink!
I also no longer have the feeling every time I pass the electric toothbrush display in a store they are sending information to headquarters in some eastern European country about my movements!
But I am still wary about the Chinese-made ones as you never know!