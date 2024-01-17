You are hereHome › John Lister › Windows Laptop Meets Android Tablet In New Hybrid
Windows Laptop Meets Android Tablet In New Hybrid
The latest Lenovo laptop takes the idea of a 2-in-1 device to new levels. It remains to be seen if anyone actually wants its offering of a combination Windows laptop and Android tablet.
At first glance the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid device looks like an ordinary laptop, albeit with the ability to fold the screen to any angle, including completely back so the device is folded flat but with the keyboard and screen on the outside (similar to the Lenovo Yoga).
That's a familiar setup to many existing devices designed for use in different scenarios such as working with the keyboard, watching movies with the device folded like a tent, and using the touchscreen with the device flat like a tablet.
However, the twist here is that the screen is completely detachable and works in its own right. When its attached, it simply acts as a display for a Windows PC built into the keyboard section. When detached, the display is an Android tablet. Meanwhile, the detached keyboard can be plugged into a monitor and will continue working as a Windows PC.
High End Specs
Both devices run the latest version of the respective operating system and have relative high-end specs, including 32GB RAM and 1TB storage on the Windows PC and 12 GB RAM with 256GB storage on the Android tablet.
The big drawbacks are the cost and size. It's launch price is $2,000, which is more than the combined cost of many high-end laptops and tablets. In its combined form, it's 16 mm thick and weighs 1.8kg, more than most individual devices. That's largely because the screen has its own processor and other components, rather than simply being a slim display. (Source: arstechnica.com)
What's The Point?
Those who've tried it say it physically works well and doesn't show any obvious signs of compromise in combining the two devices. However, they question how often a user would need to switch between the two formats or separate the device, particularly on the move. (Source: t3.com)
Part of the logic behind the device appears to be that different computing tasks require or benefit from the different operating systems. However, many applications are either available in both Windows and Android, work on both to some extent through emulation, or are accessible through a web browser regardless of operating system. Those options may involve some compromise and frustration, but that may not be enough to make this hybrid worth the money.
What's Your Opinion?
Would you be interested in such a device? Would you pay a premium for this functionality? What would be the biggest improvement you'd like to see in laptops and tablets?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.