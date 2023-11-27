You are hereHome › John Lister › Mac Users Targeted In Browser Scam
Mac Users Targeted In Browser Scam
Mac users have been warned to watch out for bogus updates to the Safari and Chrome browsers. It's a scam to spread data-stealing malware.
The AMOS malware, also called Atomic Stealer, is particularly nasty as it targets data stored or transmitted by web browsers. This includes login details, passwords, and credit card numbers. It also looks for cryptocurrency wallets, which give access to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that can be stolen and turned into cash. (Source: malwarebytes.com)
The malware has been around since the spring when the scammers targeted people searching for popular apps. They used online ads to appear on Google search results page, then tricked users into downloading bogus copies of the app that actually housed the malware.
The new variant of the scam involves hijacking websites that have themselves been hit by malware. The scammers replace the website's legitimate content with bogus pages that warn users they need an update to Safari or Chrome.
Playing On Fears
The warnings pressure users either by saying they face a security threat or that they need to update the browser in order to view the page. The bogus pages look relatively plausible because they mirror official Apple and Google logos, design, wording and typography, though some of the icons are outdated on the Safari version. (Source: 9to5mac.com)
The scam does require some user action depending on the setup, including typing in an administrative password or giving permission to bypass a Mac security feature called GateKeeper.
Browsers Update Automatically
As usual, it's a number game. At each stage of the scam, there's a good chance most users will avoid being fooled, leaving only a tiny percentage who actually install the malware and don't have it flagged up by security software. However, the scam is likely relatively inexpensive to pull off and a tiny percentage of a huge audience can still make for a lot of victims.
A key thing to remember with this particular scam is that Safari and Chrome both automatically update themselves, usually installing the update when the browser is next opened. While it's not a bad idea to occasionally check the browser is indeed up to date, users can do this in settings menus of the browsers themselves. There's never any need to use a website to update these browsers.
What's Your Opinion?
Have you spotted these bogus pages? Does it matter that most users won't fall for this scam? Should Apple and Google give clearer warnings to users to be wary of such scams?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.