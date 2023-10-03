Chromebooks Get High-End Range

Google has added a new "Chromebook Plus" category for its higher-end machines. It's meant to make choices easier for buyers, though there's a risk it defeats one of the key points of getting a Chromebook.

Chromebooks are laptops that run Google's own Chrome Operating System. The devices mainly use web-based applications such as Gmail and Google Docs, meaning a large amount of the processing work is carried out on remote servers rather than the computer itself.

While this limits how useful the devices are without an Internet connection, it means they can work with lower specification hardware, reducing costs. In some cases the reduced workload also means longer battery life.

Full HD Display

It now seems Google wants to encourage manufacturers to produce higher-end Chromebooks with better specifications. It's launched a new "Chromebook Plus" label that can only be used to market devices which meet minimum specifications.

These include a 1080p (full HD) display and webcam, at least 8GB of RAM, 128 GB of online storage and an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 7000 processor or better. (Source: theregister.com)

To support the new label, Google is adding a series of software features that will only be available on Chromebook Plus machines. These include automatic noise cancellation and background blurring for video calls and offline syncing of files from Google Drive.

They'll also get the Magic Eraser feature that can remove unwanted material (such as people in the background) from Photos. That's currently restricted to Google's own high-end Pixel smartphones.

$399 Starting Point

The approach seems to be working as major manufacturers including Acer, ASUS, HP and Lenovo have all said they'll launch models specifically designed for the Chromebook Plus category. The cheapest of these will have a list price of $399, though some models will be considerably more expensive. (Source: techradar.com)

The big question is whether customers want high-end Chromebooks. Those who chose them as a cheap option (particularly as a second or occasional-use computer) may feel the higher specs aren't worth the extra cash given the way they use the machine.

However, they could appeal to people who'd previously been skeptical about using something other that a Windows laptop or Macbook, were pleasantly surprised, and might now consider a Chromebook as a primary computer.

What's Your Opinion?

Do you use a Chromebook? Would you find the Chromebook Plus label useful for distinguishing different models? Would you be prepared to pay extra for a higher-spec Chromebook or would you simply stick to a Windows or Apple device at these price points?