You are hereHome › John Lister › iPhone iOS17 Update Switches On Tracking
iPhone iOS17 Update Switches On Tracking
The latest update for iPhones has switched on sensitive tracking, even for users who've actively switched it off. It appears to be a bug rather than conspiracy but users may want to check their settings.
The change comes with iOS17, the latest version of the operating system, which started rolling out last week. It should eventually come to most models of iPhone released in the past five years.
The problem is with two settings on the iPhone, namely iPhone Analytics and Significant Locations. A small minority of users have spotted the settings switched back on after the update, even though they had previously switched them off. There's no obvious pattern yet as to why specific handsets are or are not affected.
Device Use Tracked
According to Apple, data gathered by iPhone Analytics "may include details about hardware and operating system specifications, performance statistics, and data about how you use your devices and applications." (Source: apple.com)
While Apple insists this does not involve logging any personal data, privacy advocates often recommend switching off. Although it's unclear as to how revealing the data is, the most common argument is that it benefits Apple far more than the phone owner, meaning it's not worth the additional battery drain the tracking may bring.
Location Data Encrypted
Significant Locations is where the handset keeps a record of places the user visits most often to help apps provide a more personalized service. Apple gives examples including suggesting traffic routes to key locations and figuring out which photos are most likely to be important to the user and featuring them in the Photos app's Memories feature.
While Apple says Significant Locations data "is end-to-end encrypted and cannot be read by Apple," critics say the risk from anyone accessing the phone and seeing this data may outweigh the benefits to the user. They also argue that such a feature should be switched off by default.
To check for the bug and correct if it necessary, users should open the iPhone settings, then select Location Service and System Service. This will bring up the option to change various settings including Significant Locations and iPhone Analytics.
Those who've experienced the problem and changed the settings this way say this appears to have fixed the problem, with no sign of the setting switching back on again. (Source: techradar.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Have you had this problem? Were you aware of these iPhone features and settings? Should most or all location and activity tracking be switched off by default on phones?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
I don't have an iPhone, but
I don't have an iPhone, but some of my family and friends do. I'm going to let them know about this, and THANK YOU, John for this information. I was not aware, and I'm sure my family and friends were not, either. And yes, location and activity tracking should be switched OFF by default. My Android phone location settings (AFAIK) are off, but I have to do it manually.