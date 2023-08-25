Windows 11 SSD Slowdown 'Fixed'

Microsoft appears to have fixed a bug that slowed down solid state drives (SSDs) in Windows 11. Despite the fix, some users are upset that the company doesn't appear to have publicly acknowledged that anything went wrong.

Solid state drives don't use any moving parts like old-style drives which use both a spinning mechanism and an arm, a little like a vinyl record player. That means that SSDs should last longer without physical wear and can access data faster.

The downside is that they tend to be more expensive. As a result, a common setup is to use an SSD to run Windows and applications and then use a traditional hard drive for large amounts of data storage.

Patch Tuesday Brought Problems

Whenever people start reporting problems with Windows, it's always hard to tell what's a coincidence and what's a genuine problem. However, back in July the Windows Latest site used multiple sources to conclude that the SSD slowdown issue in Windows 11 "doesn't appear to be widespread, but it is real."

It also noted a consistent pattern of the problem developing after the mandatory "Patch Tuesday" update in March. Test data showed SSD speeds falling by half or more.

Many users are now reporting the problem has corrected itself, with the timetable strongly suggesting Microsoft issued a fix. Those who installed an optional update in July saw the difference right away, while for others their SSDs returned to normal after the mandatory August update. (Source: windowslatest.com)

No Official Word

The support information for both updates makes no mention of the fix or indeed the original problem. That's proven frustrating for some users who are asking what Microsoft has to hide. (Source: pcworld.com)

One more conspiratorial suggestion is that Microsoft was embarrassed about reintroducing a specific problem that it first solved last year. That's unproven, though the company certainly has been criticised for updating Windows too frequently at the risk of causing more problems.

A more generous reading is that, despite their vocal complaints, the number of people affected may have been too small for Microsoft to consider the problem and fix worth mentioning on its support pages.

