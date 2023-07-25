You are hereHome › John Lister › Google to Block Internet for Some Employees
Google to Block Internet for Some Employees
Google will stop some of its employees accessing the Internet. It's a bold experiment to see if it can reduce security threats without affecting performance.
The idea is reduce the risk of hackers getting access to employee machines, either to get hold of data on those machines or to use them as an entry point into Google's network. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Google's internal data is particularly attractive to attackers, whether they are seeking financial gain, political or commercial advantage, or plain old mischief making.
For example, attackers being able to find out how Google ranks websites or getting a copy of the data it stores on customers could have significant legal and business implications.
Some Google Web Tools Still Work
It appears the experiment will involve desktop computers in Google's offices rather than remote workers. The block on Internet access looks to be software based rather than a physical unplugging. That's because the affected workers will still be able to access some Google-owned services such as Drive and Gmail. While those are both obvious routes for attacks, Google will presumably feel it's done everything reasonable to secure those tools.
Originally Google picked 2,500 workers to take part in the program, around one and a half percent of its workforce. However, it received what was understatedly described as "feedback" from the chosen participants. (Source: cnbc.com)
Block Won't Go Company-Wide
It's now allowing some of the selectees to opt out if they genuinely need Internet access to do their job, while also letting volunteers sign up for the test. The test will also involve some users giving up root access on their machines, meaning they can't install software.
Google's security engineering chief Heather Adkins made clear there is no plan to extend the policy to the entirety of the workforce. She said this will be a short test and is simply the latest in a series of experiments designed "to raise the cost of attacks for bad guys."
The company has also confirmed that participants in the experiment will continue to be able to access the Internet through laptops, smartphones and other portable devices. (Source: theregister.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Could you do your job without Internet access? Will this cause more problems than it solves? Can you see other companies adopting this policy?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.