You are hereHome › John Lister › More iPhones Eligible For Self-Repair
More iPhones Eligible For Self-Repair
Apple and Samsung have both extended their self-repair programs, reducing the need to get devices fixed by the manufacturer or authorized repairers. However, both programs still have significant limitations.
The Apple program now covers the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, the MacBook Air (M2, 2022 model) and MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023 model). These are all the latest models of the relevant devices.
Meanwhile the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Self Service Repair now covers the top speaker and the TrueDepth camera, components which were previously exempt from the program.
In each case, users can order official replacement components and either buy or rent tools. They can also access official repair manuals.
Post-Repair Checks Easier
Another change is to the mandatory System Configuration check to make sure repairs have been successful. Previously users had to contact the Self Service Repair Store to carry out this check with some components. Now they can do it through on-screen instructions on the device. (Source: techradar.com)
Apple still only recommends the program for people experienced with repairing devices and the prices of some components remain high. In many cases it will work out cheaper and/or easier to either use an authorized third-party repairer, or to take out protection programs such as AppleCare Plus.
Samsung Adds New Countries To Program
Meanwhile, Samsung has extended its Self Repair Program from the US and Korea to cover Europe. It works in a similar way to Apple's programs, with users able to buy key components and repair tools.
One limitation is that while the program covers its Galaxy Book laptops and Android handsets, it only covers the flagship Galaxy S20, S21 and S22. The latest model, the S23, is not covered.
Another limitation is that if users damage their handset carrying out repairs under the program, Samsung will not cover the cost of fixing the damage, even if the handset is still under warranty. (Source: whathifi.com)
In both cases, the manufacturers may be wary of making repairs too easy as it could reduce the incentive to buy new models. However, such programs may make some people more likely to choose the brand when they do upgrade. It could also provide a combination of helping the environment and getting the kudos from doing so.
What's Your Opinion?
Have you used either of the self-repair programs? Would you be confident repairing a phone yourself? Does repairability and the ease of replacing components affect your decision to buy a device?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
Batteries
I wish I could purchase batteries for my S10+ through Samsung's website directly. I ended up buying one from eBay claiming to be OEM but I'm willing to bet it's not, which means the capacity is most likely nowhere near the listed specification and will likely die prematurely.
The battery I have in there now is the original from 2019. According to the Accubattery app, it still has 90% life remaining, though I'm questioning that too. For the first 3 years I only charged it to 70% and manually yanked the cord. However, a recent firmware upgrade allowed me to set the maximum charge to 85% and never go beyond that. Anything beyond 85% puts too much stress on the battery which eventually results in severely diminished capacity.
Apple still breaks the law
My 8 year old Ipad Air2 was repaired and apple has blocked it from activating, time for another court date, contempt of court this time as Apple agreed not to do this in Australia last time when they were fined $9m.
My device my responsibility. I am not a child in need of protection as Apple seems to think.
If Apple can manufacture the device others can repair it, Not according to Apple though.