You are hereHome › John Lister › Internet Blackouts a Growing Problem
Internet Blackouts a Growing Problem
Governments in 35 countries imposed complete blackouts of the Internet at some point in 2022 according to a new report. It's the highest figure in the seven years that "digital rights group" Access Now has been compiling data.
Perhaps surprisingly, China only had one Internet shutdown, while Russia had just two. That's slightly misleading as Russian forces imposed 22 shutdowns in parts of Ukraine during the ongoing war. (Source: accessnow.org)
The country with the most blackouts (for the fifth straight year) was India, with 84. That's a hugely controversial topic as officials say the localized blackouts are necessary to stop cheating during exams for both schools and the civil service. Critics say the real reason is to block communication in areas of political opposition, particularly when protests are expected.
The sheer number of blackouts in India distorts overall figures but Access Now says the total number outside of India is the highest on record.
Length of Blackouts Also a Problem
Iran was the only other country with shutdowns in double figures. Again, it's widely believed the blackouts were designed to dampen political protests.
In some countries the low number of blackouts is also misleading. Parts of Myanmar have had a blackout in place since 2021, while one in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has been in place since 2020.
The report's authors say the blackouts have knock-on effects beyond the affected citizens. For example, humanitarian aid becomes harder to deliver without Internet communication and coordination. In some cases aid staff couldn't get details of humanitarian corridors where both sides of a military dispute agree not to fight so that aid can reach civilians safely.
Shutdowns a Targeted Weapon
According to the report, some governments are turning Internet shutdowns into a more targeted and sophisticated operation that block access for specific groups. That can limit wider damage such as harming the economy by limiting business.
The report also gives the example of Turkmenistan, which appears to be using shutdowns of the Internet to push people towards using a government controlled "national intranet" which would be much more restrictive. (Source: aljazeera.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Are you surprised by the figures? Should international organizations such as the UN have rules or policies to say countries should not intentionally block Internet access? Should your country support technologies and other efforts designed to help people bypass such blocks?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
Blackouts
Keep it up and peer-to-peer networks will accelerate in their development.