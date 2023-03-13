You are hereHome › John Lister › Emojis Can Be Financial Advice, Says Judge
Emojis Can Be Financial Advice, Says Judge
A bizarre court ruling means that emojis can legally count as financial advice. It's a side effect of the latest case involving regulation of digital assets.
The case centers on non fungible tokens, also known as NFTs. In short, an NFT is something that only exists digitally, can be bought and sold, and the ownership of which is recorded on a public ledger called a blockchain - similar to how bitcoin operates.
In this case, the NFTs were a limited edition collection of digital clips of famous basketball moments. The effect was much the same as owning a rare trading basketball card except without actually being able to touch it.
As with physical trading cards, some people buy NFTs for the pleasure of ownership, but many treat them as an investment in the belief that they will be able to sell them at a profit later on.
NFTs May Be Securities
The problem comes if NFTs are classed as securities. If that's the case, the organization that first "creates" and sells the NFT needs to make detailed financial disclosures to potential investors in the same way as the stock market.
The plaintiffs in the case say the company that issued the NFTs in question did not make such disclosures. They say such disclosures would have revealed methods the company used to keep the apparent value of the NFTs high and that this revelation would have affected their decision to buy.
The company which created the NFTs says they should not be classed as investments and thus they didn't have to make the disclosures. They say the case should be immediately dismissed.
The plaintiffs argue that the company used emojis such as a rocket ship, a stock chart and a bag of money to describe their NFTs. They say this was a clear indication that the company was providing financial advice and indicating that buyers could expect the "value" of the NFTs to rise.
Emojis Taken Literally
The judge has agreed with that, ruling that even though the posts did not include the word "profit", the emojis "objectively mean one thing: a financial return on investment." (Source: crainsnewyork.com)
The ruling doesn't mean the court has decided either way on whether the NFTs are indeed securities. Instead, it means there's enough of an argument that the case should proceed to a full trial rather than be thrown out. (Source: theregister.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Should NFT creator-sellers be subject to disclosure rules? Do you agree an emoji can count as giving financial advice? Is any of this a good use of the court system's time and resources?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
A fool and there money is soon parted!
Should NFT creator-sellers be subject to disclosure rules? NO
Do you agree an emoji can count as giving financial advice? NO
Is any of this a good use of the court system's time and resources? NO