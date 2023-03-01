Gloss Wears Off ChatGPT and AI Rivals

Microsoft and Google have both put plenty of effort into artificial intelligence in recent months. After an initial wow factor, they've been plagued with a host of problems.

Interest in AI-text shot up with the public release of ChatGPT, a tool that can not only simulate conversations with the user and answer questions, but also write articles and other text in a variety of styles. While it appears extremely clever, it's effectively an extremely souped-up version of the auto-predict feature many phones offer when sending text messages.

ChatGPT is produced by an independent developer called OpenAI, though it's received significant funding from Microsoft.

Initially users were impressed with the speed with which ChatGPT could write replies and the way it replicated coherent human writing. However, critics note it often feels like filler with little insight. In some cases it shows a lack of understanding of a subject and in some cases makes points that are the opposite of reality. Perhaps most worryingly, it isn't simply repeating errors from websites but instead making up completely false information. For example, when asked to list the best books on a subject, some of its suggestions will be completely non-existent.

Google PR Backfires

These flaws haven't stopped the major companies getting more involved, though it's an increasingly rocky road. Google recently promoted its new AI system "Bard" with an example of a question about space telescopes.

Unfortunately, the response had a factual error that wasn't picked up by Google's publicity team before they sent the example to journalists. That led to a 10 percent drop in the stock price of Google's parent company Alphabet. (Source: theregister.com)

Bing Gets Feisty

Meanwhile Microsoft is developing a chatbot and plans to eventually make it a key part of the Bing search engine. That's now available for public testing on an invite-only basis and things have got even weirder.

Not only are testers reporting multiple errors, but in some cases the chatbot turned argumentative when confronted with the mistakes. One user shared a lengthy back-and-forth in which he disputed a point the chatbot made and confronted it with a reliable news article that proved his case.

The chatbot replied that it was from a "source that has a history of spreading misinformation and sensationalism" and that "It is a hoax". (Source: arstechnica.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Have you tried ChatGPT or similar tools? Do you find them worthwhile or not ready for public use? Will they eventually replace traditional search engines?