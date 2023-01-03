Phones Could Get Replaceable Batteries By Law

Phone manufacturers may be forced to make batteries easily removable. The proposed European rule could have worldwide consequences.

Were the rules to become law, they would affect 27 countries that are members of the European Parliament. For global manufacturers, most notably Apple, that could mean such a significant change to their handset design that they find it simpler to replicate it in all markets.

Politicians from the European Parliament and the technology ministers from each country have agreed to the changes in principle. They'll now have to go through the lawmaking process before they can take effect.

If and when that happens, manufacturers will have three and a half years before "portable batteries in appliances must be designed so that consumers can easily remove and replace them themselves."

Performance Labels Required

Batteries will also need either a label carrying information about the battery or a QR code pointing to a website. The information must include the "capacity, performance, durability [and] chemical composition" of the battery. (Source: europa.eu)

Most of the detail of the proposals is about making batteries more sustainable and reducing electronic waste. Making batteries easily removable and replaceable might seem counter to that, but the target here is indirect waste. The idea is that a replaceable battery makes it more likely the device itself will be usable for longer.

Possible Loopholes

The precise wording of the final rules could be important. Simply making it physically possible to remove a battery might not be enough to make it meaningfully replaceable. Users will also need to be able to source a replacement battery at a reasonable price.

The effects could also depend on whether manufacturers try to limit the use of third-party batteries, either by voiding warranties or putting technological blocks or limitations in the handset itself.

It's only the latest in a series of European rules that affect smartphones. These include a requirement for USB-C charging ports by 2024 to reduce the need to buy dedicated chargers for a new phone. (Source: 9to5mac.com)

