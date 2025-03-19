Internet Shutdowns Continue To Rise

Intentional Internet shutdowns by governments reached new heights in 2024, according to a digital rights campaign group. Access Now recorded 296 shutdowns across 54 countries.

The figures don't include shutdowns caused by natural disasters, technical errors, or other unintentional reasons. Instead, they specifically account for cases where a government or related authority deliberately blocked access.

The statistics are likely most reliable as a measure of year-on-year change, showing a rise from 283 shutdowns in the previous year. More notably, the number of countries experiencing shutdowns grew dramatically from 39 in 2023. (Source: context.news)

Platform Blocks Included

The raw number of shutdowns is difficult to analyze as the criteria include more than just full internet blackouts. Cases of restricted access to a single service, such as social media or messaging apps, are also included. This broad definition includes incidents like a localized TikTok ban in a French overseas territory.

Additionally, 25 cases involved one country disrupting access in another, either through direct government actions or cyber interference by private groups.

Military conflicts remained a leading cause of shutdowns, particularly in areas controlled by opposing factions in civil wars. Another common reason was political unrest, where governments sought to disrupt protest organization and limit the spread of dissenting voices.

Most disturbingly, the report covers 72 shutdowns that coincided with what Access Now classified as human rights abuses.

Exams a Surprise Target

One surprisingly common area was exams, both in schools and during qualifications for government placements. Access Now counted 16 shutdowns in 7 countries including blocking messaging apps on days exams were scheduled.

The group warns that Internet shutdowns can have severe consequences that go far beyond even the situation used to justify the block. They can cause people to lose communication completely in areas with unreliable phone service. They can also block people in some countries from being able to access medical support or to receive money transfers. (Source: accessnow.org)

Case Studies: Notable Internet Shutdowns

India: India led the world in government-imposed internet shutdowns in 2024, with over 100 recorded instances. Jammu and Kashmir saw frequent blackouts, cutting off communication and harming businesses.

Iran: During the 2022-2023 protests, Iran blocked social media to suppress dissent and limit global awareness of human rights abuses.

Myanmar: Following the 2021 military coup, Myanmar imposed severe internet restrictions to control information and resistance movements.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: The war involved state-sponsored cyber attacks and regional shutdowns, restricting communication and news dissemination.

Sudan: Amid internal conflicts, Sudan repeatedly shut down the internet, leaving civilians without access to aid, banking, and emergency services.

The Economic Toll of Shutdowns

While internet shutdowns are often justified for national security or political stability, the financial consequences are staggering.

Global Economic Losses

According to research by Top10VPN, global internet shutdowns in 2023 alone cost the world economy over $23 billion. The biggest financial losses were reported in regions with frequent disruptions, such as India, Myanmar, and Ethiopia. (Source: top10vpn.com)

Effects on Businesses and Trade

E-commerce and digital transactions halt: Online businesses suffer significant revenue losses.

Supply chains and logistics are disrupted: Companies reliant on online coordination face delays and losses.

Startups and tech companies struggle: Extended downtime leads to financial instability and loss of investors.

For example, Ethiopia's 2020 shutdown amid internal conflict led to millions of dollars in lost revenue per day as businesses faced operational shutdowns.

Impact on Freelancers and Remote Workers

Internet shutdowns directly affect people's livelihoods. In regions like Nigeria, where freelancers rely on platforms like Upwork and Fiverr, outages mean immediate income loss.

Additionally, digital blackouts prevent access to essential online resources, including remote education and healthcare services.

Banking and Financial Consequences

Shutdowns cripple banking systems, especially in countries where mobile payments dominate. In Uganda's 2021 election shutdown, businesses and individuals were unable to send or receive money for nearly a week.

Stock Market and Investor Confidence

Repeated internet shutdowns erode investor confidence, making foreign businesses hesitant to operate in affected countries. Myanmar's post-coup shutdowns, for instance, led to major investors pulling out, significantly damaging the economy.

The Broader Consequences of Shutdowns

Prevent access to emergency services and medical assistance.

Disrupt education by cutting students off from online learning resources.

Inhibit free speech and suppress political dissent.

Damage economies and create long-term instability.

Digital rights organizations warn that unless strong international regulations are enforced, governments will continue to weaponize internet shutdowns.

