Report: Mercenaries and Rogue Gov'ts Fuel Cybercrime

Politically and financially motivated hacking groups are increasingly working together, according to new research. This collaboration has led to a dangerous pooling of resources, making cybercriminals more effective than ever.
The research, conducted by Mandiant (a security firm owned by Google's parent company), suggests that hackers are becoming more specialized in their skill sets and working in partnership to maximize their impact. Just as in the corporate world, these cybercriminals are forming networks where each group focuses on a particular aspect of hacking - whether it's gaining initial access, developing malware, or laundering stolen funds.
Mandiant examined this trend after noticing that financially motivated hackers were behind nearly four times as many security intrusions as those backed by a nation-state. Yet, public attention often focuses more on state-sponsored cyber threats than on financially driven ones. (Source: google.com)
Anonymity Or Notoriety? The Double-Edged Sword of Cybercrime
One key reason cybercriminals collaborate is that state-backed hackers often prioritize stealth and secrecy, making it difficult for them to claim credit for their attacks. Meanwhile, financially motivated hackers, while still using aliases, sometimes want recognition for their work - especially if they are trying to attract paying clients for future operations.
State-sponsored cybercriminals may lack the necessary resources to develop their own hacking tools or maintain databases of compromised credentials. Instead of building from scratch, it is often more cost-effective to buy these assets from profit-driven cybercriminals operating on the dark web. (Source: ars technica.com)
In some cases, the line between state-sponsored and financially motivated hackers is blurred. Certain government-backed groups engage in ransomware attacks or financial fraud not only to disrupt their enemies but also to generate revenue that funds their political operations.
Crypto Crime: The Backbone of Rogue Governments
One of the most extreme examples of state-backed cybercrime is North Korea. The country's hacking units, such as the infamous Lazarus Group, conduct massive cryptocurrency heists to finance the government's operations. With international sanctions limiting access to global markets, cyber theft has become a crucial revenue stream for the regime. (Source: reuters.com)
These state-sponsored hackers target cryptocurrency exchanges, blockchain platforms, and financial institutions, stealing billions of dollars. The stolen funds are then funneled into North Korea's military and weapons programs, bypassing global financial restrictions.
Mandiant emphasizes that addressing these threats requires a multi-pronged approach. This includes better intelligence sharing between governments and private companies, increased scrutiny of financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies, and stronger enforcement against hosting providers that facilitate cybercrime.
Cyber Mercenaries: The Rise of Private Hacking Contractors
A growing concern is the rise of "cyber mercenaries" - private contractors who provide hacking services to the highest bidder. These groups, often made up of former government or military cyber experts, offer their expertise to nation-states, corporations, and even criminal enterprises.
Cyber mercenaries specialize in various offensive tactics, including:
- Developing and deploying spyware - Used to monitor activists, journalists, and dissidents.
- Selling
zero-day exploits
- Highly valuable software vulnerabilities that allow attackers to infiltrate systems before patches are released.
- Carrying out targeted cyber attacks - Sometimes under the guise of "cybersecurity services."
The use of cyber mercenaries raises serious ethical and legal questions. Unlike official government-backed hacking units, these private actors operate in a legal gray zone, making accountability difficult.
The Business of Cybercrime: Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) and Crime-as-a-Service (CaaS)
Cybercrime has evolved into a structured, service-based industry. Dark web marketplaces now offer hacking tools, malware, and cyber attack kits for rent or sale, allowing even unskilled individuals to launch sophisticated attacks.
Two of the most alarming trends are:
- Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS): Groups provide ready-made ransomware tools to cybercriminals in exchange for a cut of the profits. This has lowered the barrier to entry, leading to an explosion in ransomware attacks.
- Crime-as-a-Service (CaaS): Entire cybercrime operations are available for hire, including phishing campaigns, DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks, and data theft.
These business models have made cybercrime more accessible and scalable, allowing criminals to launch attacks without possessing deep technical knowledge.
Countermeasures: Can Governments Keep Up?
Fighting cybercrime requires more than just reacting to attacks - it demands global cooperation, stronger laws, and advanced countermeasures. However, efforts to curb cybercrime are often hindered by jurisdictional barriers and conflicting national interests.
Some recent developments in combating cyber threats include:
- International partnerships - Countries are forming alliances, such as the EU's Cybercrime Task Force, to coordinate intelligence-sharing and joint operations.
- Regulating cryptocurrency transactions - The U.S. and other nations are pushing for stricter tracking of crypto transactions to prevent money laundering.
- Targeting cybercrime infrastructure - Law enforcement agencies are going after hosting services and VPN providers that enable cybercriminals to operate anonymously.
While these efforts are steps in the right direction, experts argue that more aggressive action is needed. Governments must work closely with private sector cybersecurity firms to dismantle criminal networks and hold cyber mercenaries accountable.
What's Your Opinion?
Are you surprised that financially and politically motivated hackers are working together? Should governments ever engage in cybercrime for national security purposes, or is it always unethical? Do you think global cooperation can effectively counter these threats, or will cybercriminals always be one step ahead?
