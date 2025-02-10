You are hereHome › John Lister › Broadband Lag Could Be Limited
Broadband Lag Could Be Limited
Comcast is experimenting with a new technology for reducing latency and lag online. It could be particularly useful for video calls and online gaming.
While most analysis of Internet speed is about uploading or downloading data, latency - also called lag - is all about response time. In effect, it's how quickly the connection starts transferring data after you (and your device) start the process.
Although variations in latency are usually measured in fractions of a second, they can cause serious problems for some Internet use. For video calls they can cause a notable gap between somebody on one end speaking and somebody at the other end hearing the voice, which can lead to people either both going silent and waiting for the other, or speaking over one another.
For online gamers, latency in comparison to other players can be a big problem as it can effectively slow down reaction time and put them at a disadvantage.
Packet Problems
Google Comcast is testing what it calls "ultra low lag", which is actually its implementation of a new standard called L4S, short for "Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput."
It works by tackling the way Internet data is broken down into small chunks called packets, each of which takes the most efficient route through the Internet before being reassembled at the other end. This can be problematic if data gets caught in a queue. This is the basis behind the TCP/IP protocol which is used to connect devices on the Internet.
In simple terms, L4S will label data that is currently stuck and this label will help networks prioritize data to remove blockages. (Source: lifehacker.com)
The main limitation is that L4S has to be supported by both the Internet provider and the apps in question. In the initial test, Comcast has made it available in customers in several cities for FaceTime and several high-profile gaming apps. (Source: broadbandtvnews.com)
Gamer Delight
That means the effects will depend on the nature of the connection. For example, gamers in the test locations should benefit immediately. However, the improvements for video calling might not be so obvious where only one person on a video call is using Comcast and in the test area.
The hope is that the test not only works well, but that it encourages other Internet carriers and app developers to adopt the standard, creating a tipping point where more people benefit more often.
What's Your Opinion?
Are you aware of lag as a problem? Has it affected your choice of Internet provider or technology? Should this be a priority compared with overall availability or connection speed?
