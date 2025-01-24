Infopackets Reader Jarold K. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

I own a small business and have eight PCs running Windows 10, including an already unsupported Windows Server 2012 machine. I had a tech that managed this for us but he's moved on, so I am looking for someone else to manage this for us and came across one of your older articles.

At any rate, we keep receiving messages that Windows 10 will reach 'end of life' in October 2025 and will no longer receive security updates. I ran the 'PC Health Check' app, and none of the devices are able to upgrade to Windows 11.

I understand upgrading is important due to security implications. My other concern is that I am not sure if Windows 11 is compatible with our suite of software. I am also interested in upgrading to Office 365 or Office 2021 and have you check to see if our backups are good enough. I have no idea what the previous tech did or how to check.

As you can see, I am unsure about a lot of things. I am open to purchasing new hardware but don't know where to begin. I appreciate your assistance. Thank you very much. "

My response:

Since Microsoft has been sending out messages to PC's that Windows 10 will reach its end of life in October 2025, I have received quite a few similar inquiries.

I am more than happy to assist and have over 35 years of experience. I have helped many end users and corporations upgrade their machines, and have easily revamped and secured entire networks - all by using remote access to connect to your network (and by phone).

If anyone reading this article wants similar assistance, send me an email and I will call back to discuss. If you know someone that might benefit from this, kindly pass my name along or send them a link to this article. Thanks!

How to Fix: Help Migrate Business to Windows 11

Here is a list of some of the things that I have do for you:

I can provide a full audit of your entire network and all machines attached to it, including hardware and software related to: server, workstations, and the network. An audit will allow me to see what you are currently running, what security issues you might have, whether or not your backups are up to snuff, and what can be done in terms of upgrading hardware or software.

I can easily migrate all of your workstations and data another PC running Windows 11. I can also make recommendations on hardware. In some cases, I have procured various sized lots of used PCs at very reasonable rates that are capable of running Windows 11.

If can quickly migrate your server onto newer and faster hardware with little down time. For example, if your server is out of date and slow, virtualizing it would allow me to keep running what you have now, but on newer hardware and in a more protected and robust state using a hypervisor (which is specialized software that manages virtual machines).



Doing so will help protect against virus infections (by isolating the virtual machine environment), and can also be used to revert the system to a previously working state if it crashed and became unbootable, for example. Once the machine is virtualized, I can start migrating the data onto another virtual machine that is running an up to date operating system.



In your example, I would virtualize the machine running Windows Server 2012 and then migrate the data onto another virtual machine running Windows Server 2025. Running both virtual machines in tandem allows me to test everything to make sure it's working before it goes live. Because the machines are in a virtual state, I can pause the machines, make snapshots, and if I make a mistake, revert back to a previously working state without having to spend hours "undoing" a configuration change. I can also consolidate multiple machines onto one physical machine using virtualization (if needed).

I can set up custom backup scripts to backup your workstations to the server, including the server itself. I can also write scripts to automatically export your databases for backup purposes, then rotate the exported databases as part of your backup schedule. Backups can be placed onto a restricted portion of the server that only you have access to. Backups can be setup to automatically rotate so that you always have (for example), 2 months of backups and that you never run out of space on the server.



I can also set it up so you can dump all your backups onto an external hard drive in case the server was ever compromised - all with the click of one button. I can also set up a RAID (HIGHLY! recommended) on the server so that all your data becomes redundant and fault tolerant, meaning that if one or more hard drives fail, you won't lose any your data and most importantly, you won't have any down time during a hard drive crash. If a hard drive does die, you can simply replace it and the data becomes redundant again because the RAID will rebuild itself.

I can set up remote access so that you can use your laptop to remotely manage another workstation or server if you are away from the office. I can also make it so that you can use your laptop in a remote location, but still have access to your specialized office software - as if you were in the office. I can also set it up so that you can use your laptop in a remote location to access shared resources in the office, such as folders and printers.

I can write custom scripts to automate some of your office needs. For example, I can write scripts to automatically export your databases for backup purposes, then rotate the exported databases as part of your backup schedule.

Lastly, I can continue to support you and your office with excellent service using remote support, should you need it.

I have a number of satisfied clients that I have done this for (and continue to support) - just check my Better Business Bureau page which has an A+ rating and no complaints. I also have a resume you can look at online.

I hope that helps.

About the author: Dennis Faas is the CEO and owner of Infopackets.com. Since 2001, Dennis has dedicated his entire professional career helping others with technology-related issues with his unique style of writing in the form of questions-and-answers; click here to read all 2,000+ of Dennis' articles online this site. In 2014, Dennis shifted his focus to cyber crime mitigation, including technical support fraud and in 2019, online blackmail. Dennis has received many accolades during his tenure: click here to view Dennis' credentials online DennisFaas.com; click here to see Dennis' Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science (1999); click here to read an article written about Dennis by Alan Gardyne of Associate Programs (2003). And finally, click here to view a recommendation for Dennis' services from the University of Florida (dated 2006).