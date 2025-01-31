You are hereHome › John Lister › Google Search Market Share at Ten-Year Low
Google Search Market Share at Ten-Year Low
Google's global search market share has dropped below 90 percent according to one estimate. It's the first time it's consistently been below that threshold in a decade.
Some analysts have suggested the drop may be down to users preferring AI large language model chatbots such as ChatGPT to search for information. However, that's not factored directly into these figures.
They come from Statcounter, a respected online activity tracking company. While it only gathers data from a sample of users, the sample is generally accepted as representative of the Internet as a whole and its archive of data going back a quarter of a century allows for accurate tracking of long-term trends.
Three Month Pattern
The precise figures over the past three months have Google used for 89.34% of searches in October; 89.99% in November; and 89.73% in December. While it once dropped below 90% in April that appeared to be a one-off blip. This is the first time it has been this low for a consistent period since 2015. (Source: searchengineland.com)
One obvious theory is that people are more likely to use tools such as ChatGPT to get quick answers to questions rather than wade through suggestions for websites that could provide answers. However, these figures only count the proportions of users on different traditional search engines.
That means either that former Google users are switching to other services or that Google users are more likely to use non-search engine approaches, leaving rivals increasing market share despite not actually increasing the number of users.
Asia in Decline
Another insight may come from the fact that while Google's market share has held relatively steady in most regions, it's had a big drop in Asia. The sheer size of the online population there means this drop had a noticeable effect on the worldwide figure. (Source: msn.com)
In theory it's bad news for Google as it makes the site a little less attractive to advertisers, particularly those most interested in the sheer size of a potential audience. It also means slightly fewer data points for providing accurate results and targeting ads.
One possible upside is that it reduces the strength of argument by regulators and governments that Google has a monopoly and may have acted unlawfully in the way it maintains and exploits that strength.
What's Your Opinion?
Why do you think Google's market share has dropped? Is that a good thing for Internet users overall? Are search engines going to become less important?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 30 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Comments
Google Adsense and AI
Speaking from experience, I used to generate close to $2,000 a month in ad revenue with Google Adsense as far back as 2005 (20 years ago), but now I'm making around $75 a month, which is just plain sad.
The massive change has to do with Google's own change in ad revenue policies and the fact that Google is greedy and will claw back your earnings due to "fraudulent clicks" if they see fit - all with no recourse. (On the flip side: I've also advertised with Google and had bots clicking on my ads all day long and they won't reimburse me). Nonetheless, earning $75 a month with Google Adsense isn't even enough to pay for the hosting fees, let alone pay for articles to be written (Thanks to John Lister), so I'm losing money at this point running this site. Let's hope readers appreciate my 24 years of dedication.
That said, I think that AI is going to change a lot of things. I am interested to see how Google will continue to make stupid money ($billions) with search results if they continue to prominently display AI results. Perhaps it's all just a ploy to get people interested in AI and then they will pull the rug and start charging fees ... kind of like Youtube and now Youtube premium. I'll never pay for it because Google ripped me off in advertising.
Personally I have been using AI quite a bit to ask simple questions or to try and drill down to 'the truth' with a series of questions (vs trying to wade through 10+ pages or more in search results). This saves quite a bit of time.
Also, ChatGPT has been a Godsend for helping me to write simple batch scripts. Syntax is a pain if you are trying to program in multiple languages and aren't proficient. ChatGPT can spit out samples and I can incorporate what I need into my own scripts, though it's not always correct. Even so, it beats wading through 10+ pages trying to find a specific answer.