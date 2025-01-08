You are hereHome › John Lister › Google Makes Quantum Speed, Accuracy 'Breakthrough'
Google Makes Quantum Speed, Accuracy 'Breakthrough'
Google says it's created a processor that can complete a task in five minutes that would take existing supercomputers an effectively infinite time. But it will likely be five years before the processor is ready for commercial use and experts say Google's boasts are somewhat selective.
The Willow chip is Google's attempt at quantum computing, which is likely to be the next major advance in computing technology. In very simple terms, most traditional computers work by storing and processing data as 0s or 1s, represented by something physical (usually an electronic "gate" in a circuit) that can exist in one of two states, corresponding to the 0 or 1.
Quantum computing takes advantage of quantum physics, where the same thing can exist in more than one state at a time. The computing version aims to use a "qubit" that can represent both a 0 and a 1 at the same time, depending.
This makes it faster for some tasks and dramatically improves a computer's ability to perform tasks that involve exploring multiple options and possibilities at once rather than one after another in sequential order.
Error Reduction
Google says Willow has now achieved two major milestones. One involves a known problem with quantum computing: it's subject to errors from physical disturbances and requires error correction to make it useful. For example, adding more qubits to increase a processor's capacity usually results in increased error rates. Google says Willow can actually reduce errors more as the chip uses more qubits. (Source: blog.google)
Secondly, Google says Willow has now performed a benchmark computation (a standardized task designed to test computer speed) in five minutes. That compares to traditional supercomputers which would theoretically take 10 septillion years. To put that into perspective, a septillion years is one trillion trillion years. In terms of how big that is: it's estimated that the Earth has been around for 13.7 billion years or 0.0000000000000137 septillion years. Imagine that!
Chilling Out
A computing professor recently told the BBC that the benchmarks could be misleading as this was just one example that happens to be particularly suited to quantum computers. Alan Woodward said the error correction was arguably the more significant development. (Source: bbc.co.uk)
To make Willow suitable for real-world use, Google will need to reduce the error rate even further. It will also need to make it viable at room temperature as it currently has to operate in controlled cold conditions of absolute zero, which is -273.15 degrees Celsius or -459.67 degrees Fahrenheit. Google says its confident of overcoming these challenges to make a commercial system by the end of the decade.
What's Your Opinion?
Can you wrap your head around quantum computing? Would significantly faster computing make a real difference to technology? What would you want computers to do if they had no significant restrictions on speed or capacity?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 30 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
MEH!
Who cares? Will it send my email faster? Will it search the web faster? Does its speed help me in any way? Like AI, it sounds good but of what PRACTICAL use is it? Commercial application? 4 times as much money in cost for ????? All hype.
Security
How long would passwords have to be to avoid brute force password cracking at those speeds? Of course there are other bottlenecks to speed so probably would not be an issue.
Impractical for password cracking
I asked ChatGPT how long it would take to crack a 16 character random password.
In short:
Cracking a 16-character password using a quantum computer like Google’s Willow would depend on several factors, including the algorithm used to generate the password, the type of encryption protecting it, and the capabilities of the quantum computer.
If the password is purely random, a 16-character password consisting of lowercase, uppercase, numbers, and symbols has an astronomical number of combinations (94^16), which equals 37,157,429,083,410,091,685,945,089,785,856 different combinations.
Don't forget that most online systems today will invoke a penalty (pause) if you try to brute force guess a password after too many incorrect attempts.
Assuming there were no penalties in between tries, it would still take approximately (1.18 x 10^18) years for Willow to brute-force the password at a speed of 1 million guesses per second, though this number doesn't represent guesses done in parallel. Even so, this is far longer than the age of the universe (estimated at 1.38 x 10^10 years).
Therefore, using Willow or any current quantum computer to brute-force a 16-character password is impractical. For now, such tasks are beyond the reach of both classical and quantum computers.
Thanks.
Yeah, that's kind of what my intuition expected, thanks for the research. I often use (fully random) password's even longer than 16 characters (sometimes 20 or even 30 via password manager), but I don't mind the overkill, lol. It's good to know I'll be safe even with foreseeable future computers.