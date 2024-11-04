You are hereHome › John Lister › New AI Model Could Control Computers
New AI Model Could Control Computers
The makers of an AI model claim it can take control of a computer and complete tasks such as completing forms. The latest version of "Claude" takes a screenshot and counts pixels to figure out how far to move the cursor.
Anthropic, which made Claude, say this is the first time a publicly released AI model has the capability of "computer use". It defines this as "looking at a screen, moving a cursor, clicking buttons, and typing text.
The goal is to allow the model to carry out tasks which go beyond simply generating text or images in line with a user's instructions. Instead, it could actually use this text, for example to send an email or fill out an online form to book a trip.
While inputting text or even simulating a mouse movement isn't a particularly difficult task to automate on a computer, figuring out where to move and click the cursor on the screen is trickier. The feature works by taking a screenshot, identifying the necessary location, then counting the number of pixels to "move" to that location.
Drag-And-Drop Off The Table
In its current form, the tool can only work with a rapid series of screenshots rather than video of the screen. That means it struggles to react to pop-up notifications or to replicate a "drag-and-drop" operation that a human could do. (Source: arstechnica.com)
For now, ordinary users can't simply run Claude and access this feature. Instead, it's only available to third-party developers who create applications using the model. They'll be able to translate user instructions into computer commands.
Risk Reduction Request
Anthropic gives the example of a user typing "use data from my computer and online to fill out this form" and the AI tool carrying out the sequence of tasks: "check a spreadsheet; move the cursor to open a web browser; navigate to the relevant web pages; fill out a form with the data from those pages." (Source: anthropic.com)
Anthropic is also clear that the computer use element is very much in beta stage. It admits the feature is "is still experimental-at times cumbersome and error-prone. We're releasing computer use early for feedback from developers, and expect the capability to improve rapidly over time."
What's Your Opinion
Is there any value in trying to achieve this goal? What would it take for you to be happy to use such a feature on your PC? Is this too risky given the potential abuse by hackers?
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 30 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
We are BBB Accredited
We are BBB accredited (A+ rating), celebrating 21 years of excellence! Click to view our rating on the BBB.
Comments
Spam
This and similar AI models will be used to spam forums and social media - plain and simple!