6G Data Could Be 4000 Times Faster
Tests of a proposed "6G" cellular data service achieved speeds four thousand times faster than current 5G networks. It's not necessarily a fair comparison but it could mean neither speed nor capacity was a problem with cellular networks.
The testing at University College London achieved transmission speeds of 938 Gbps. To put that into context, according to Statista, the fastest average 5G speed in the US as T-Mobile's 227 Mpbs. (Source: statista.com)
The researchers behind the technology were trying to solve the main constraint on 5G: it uses a limited frequency range that is now highly congested in many places.
Light Could Be The Answer
Their solution was to send data across a much wider range of frequencies, with the lower frequencies covered by the "traditional" approach of converting digital data into an analog radio wave. They then sent data over higher frequencies using photonics: in other words, turning the data into light. That's much more effective at these higher frequencies. (Source: zmescience.com)
Part of the researchers' work involved the way equipment split the data before transmission, then recombined it on receipt, something that's previously been a challenge as it requires precise synchronization.
The speed comparisons aren't entirely fair as test conditions are almost always far more favorable than transmitting data in real everyday use. However, the difference is so dramatic that this probably won't make much practical difference.
End To Data Caps?
The real effect of the speed increase wouldn't actually affect the bulk of the data's movement around the country from wherever the relevant server is located. Instead it's about the movement between a device such as a smartphone and the nearest cellphone tower. This can often be a matter of yards but still create slowdowns and congestion.
If the new technology worked it should certainly mean there's no practical difference between speeds on home broadband (even full fiber services) and mobile data. It could also mean there's no reason whatsoever for mobile data caps, though that's no guarantee carriers would remove them.
What's Your Opinion?
Are you happy with your 5G (or other) mobile speeds)? At what point would faster speeds stop being a benefit? What's most important to you with mobile data: speed, price or reliability?
Comments
I am recently happy with my
I am recently happy with my 5G (275 Mbps average) on a Verizon wireless internet gateway) download speed. Uploads are another matter. If 6G can improve upload speed, that would be great. I think speeds are just part of the internet experience. I think a consumer magazine said 100 Mbps was the point that faster speeds weren't a benefit.
The most important thing to me with mobile data is reliability.
Line of sight?
It will be interesting to see how they deal with line-of-sight limitations of laser transmissions. It's difficult to imagine widespread practical application with both the range and interference issues present in laser radio waves. Currently, similar technology is used for satellite to ground transmissions, which have very little solid object interference.