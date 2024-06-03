Nearly 1-in-10 Webpages Disappear in a Year

More than a third of webpages have disappeared in the past 10 years according to a new study. Eight percent of pages that existed last year have already gone.

The figures come from the Pew Research Center, exploring what it calls "digital decay" and other sources have called "link rot". (Source: pewresearch.org)

Pew's researchers looked at a random selection of URLs which were active at various points over the past 10 years. On average, a quarter have now gone. Naturally there's a downward trend, with 38 percent of pages active in 2013 now unavailable. Even with pages active as recently as 2020, 27 percent are gone.

Across the 10 year period, the 25 percent missing rate was made up of 16 percent of pages that had been deleted from still-active sites, and 9 percent of pages being on sites that have gone entirely.

Government and News Sites Affected

They also broke the figures down for specific types of site with some surprising results. More than 20 percent of US government pages included at least one link that no longer works. That's actually slightly below the proportion of news site pages with a dead link.

Meanwhile more than 80 percent of Wikipedia pages include at least one reference link that points to an external page that no longer exists.

Tweets Have Short Life

The researchers were only able to access data on a short-term view for Twitter, now known as X. They found that only 82 percent of tweets (posts) remained available three months after posting. That left 7 percent that were either deleted or removed from public view by the user and 11 percent that disappeared because the user's account was deleted.

Both the researchers and experts who've commented on the findings noted they bring several possible problems. For ordinary users, it often becomes difficult to verify information based on a linked credible source because they are no longer able to follow the link to the original content.

For website operators, inbound links becoming invalid (for example because a page has been deleted) could affect search engine rankings. (Source: searchenginejournal.com)

