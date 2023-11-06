You are hereHome › John Lister › New Windows 11 23H2 Features Confirmed
New Windows 11 23H2 Features Confirmed
This year's major update to Windows 11 is now available. The word "major" is doing some heavy lifting on this occasion.
Users can now manually install the 23H2 update, which will roll out to all users through automatic updates in the next few months. While Microsoft issues regular bug fixes and security updates, the "H2" update is the main way it issues new features.
The update, released in the second half of each year (H2) effectively counts as a new version of Windows. Once installed, it resets the support calendar and guarantees another 24 months of support from Microsoft.
AI Goes Standalone
The main new feature this year is Copilot, "an AI-powered intelligent assistant that helps you get answers and inspirations from across the web, supports creativity and collaboration, and helps you focus on the task at hand." (Source: microsoft.com)
In effect, it's a standalone version of the AI assistant tools built into the Bing search engine and Edge browser. However, as well as asking questions, it can carry out some system tasks. This means users can simply type what they want Windows to do, rather than hunt through settings menus.
Another "new feature" is actually the removal of the curious Chat app, which was effectively a more basic messaging tool aimed for consumer rather than business use. That's been replaced by a free version of the Microsoft Teams system.
Image Apps Tweaked
Beyond that, the changes are very minor, if potentially useful. System Apps will be labeled as such and manageable through a dedicated settings page. Meanwhile, the built-in image tools are getting some tweaks that could reduce the need to use web-based or "professional tools."
Examples include MS Paint getting a background removal tool, Photos being able to blur backgrounds, and the Snipping Tool being able to automatically recognize and blur out personal information that may appear in a screenshot. (Source: techspot.com)
What's Your Opinion?
Are you impressed or disappointed by these new features? Does Microsoft need to add new features to Windows 11 at all? What features would you like to see added?
Comments
Are you impressed by these new features? No
What features would you like to see added?
1. The ability to install and use the XP interface.
2. One of the many problems with M$ software is they try to please everybody
so they have way too many functions available. So, if you accidentally click somewhere
weird stuff happens and you don't know how to return to where you were.
I don't and I think most people don't actually use half of all the weird commands in M$ software.
So what is needed is a way to shut each and every single thing off
in a big chart that shows everything that is possible to do.
Windows 11 23h2
I would like it if there were drivers that actually worked with Windows 11. Windows 2000 - Windows XP - Windows 7 all had drivers that could be downloaded and installed that would make things actually work like they were designed to work. Windows 11 -drivers are scarce at best---