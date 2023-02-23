Average Broadband Use Pushes 600GB a Month

The average US broadband subscriber uses almost 600GB a month according to new estimates. The figures also show people on an affordable connection program are making the most of it.

The figures come from OpenVault, a company that provides technology for "optimizing networks," which naturally means it has an interest in showing broadband networks are under strain.

According to the report, the average use was 586.7GB a month, up almost 10 percent last year. That includes both uploads and downloads, which remain in roughly the same proportion as last year.

The averages are certainly being driven up by so-called "power users." The proportion of people using 1TB or more a month is 18.7 percent, while the proportion using 2TB or more a month is 3.4 percent. (Source: prweb.com)

Speed Surprises

One of the more surprising revelations in the study is that many of the people with the fastest speeds can't necessarily use them. While 26 percent of all broadband subscribers have gigabit speed available, that rises to 35 percent among people who are on a "usage-based billing" plan, such as those with a fixed data cap and excess fees for using more than the allowance.

Another surprising figure involved the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, which funds a discount of up to $30 a month for low income households. However, the figure comes with a caveat.

While most of the averages used were means (total use divided by number of users), this comparison used the median, meaning the figure which half of users are above and half below.

Christmas Boost

In this comparison, the average use by people in the program was 531.9GB a month, compared with 396.6 GB for all users. That could be a sign that the discount is helping people get on to a plan with a higher data limit (or unlimited use) rather than simply making the difference in them getting broadband at all.

The report also suggested a seasonal trending emerging, with "significantly higher average usage" than normal on Christmas day for the first time. Possible explanations include more streaming video use (for example to keep kids occupied), new console owners playing online, and video calls to family members. (Source: computerweekly.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Do you know your monthly data use? If you have a data cap, does it affect your Internet use? Are you surprised by the Affordable Connectivity Program statistics?