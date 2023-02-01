Social Media Moderation Elicits Free Speech Probe

The Supreme Court has asked the government for advice over two cases involving social media. The court is reviewing challenges to laws that could effectively ban moderation on sites.

The state laws in Florida and Texas both limit the ability of social media companies to moderate some content, though they would work in different ways.

The Florida law covers online platforms with more than 100 million users. It says companies must publish their moderation rules and apply them consistently to all users. It also says companies cannot ban any user who is an active political candidate for a future election.

The Texas law sets the threshold at 50 million active users over the course of a month. It goes further than the Florida law by outright banning any content moderation that is based on a user's "viewpoint."

Mixed Verdicts In Appeals Courts

Both laws were challenged and wound up in Federal appeals courts. The Florida law was largely rejected, though the requirement to publish moderation rules was upheld. The Texas law was upheld in full. (Source: nytimes.com)

Now opponents of both laws have applied for Supreme Court hearings, arguing that the laws breach the First Amendment, which protects freedom of speech. Usually such cases involve laws that stop people publishing material. However, the argument in these cases is that forcing a social media company to publish content will also restrict its freedom of speech.

While much of the debate over the laws has centered on practicality, particularly how to define what content counts as a viewpoint, the cases may come down to a bigger legal question. Critics of the laws say they force businesses to publish material against their will. Supporters counter that social media companies have often argued they are platforms rather than publishers.

Supreme Court Waits it Out

At some point the Supreme Court may have to decide which case to hear and how that would set a precedent. For example, the Texas law being judged constitutional would likely mean the Florida law would also have to be allowed in full.

For now the Supreme Court has put both applications on hold and asked the Solicitor General to provide an opinion. She's the primary advocate for the federal government and represents the most Supreme Court cases where one side is "The United States". (Source: washingtonpost.com)

