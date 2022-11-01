Remote Worker Fired For Switching Off Webcam

A court says an employee who refused to keep a webcam switched on was wrongly fired. He was awarded around $72,000 USD in compensation.

The man, whose name was not revealed in the case, worked remotely in the Netherlands for a Florida-based IT company called Chetu.

After working in the role for almost three years, he was told to take part in a "Corrective Action Program - Virtual Classroom." This involved keeping a webcam switched on throughout his nine-hour working day. (Source: bbc.co.uk)

The employee refused to do so, arguing that he was already sharing his screen with management and thus they could already adequately monitor his work. He argued that keeping the camera on was an invasion of his privacy.

Work From Home

Chetu said the camera was acceptable because it simply replicated the way supervisors in an office can physically see their employers working at all times. They fired him on the grounds of "refusal to work" and "insubordination."

The employee took the case to a court in the Netherlands and successfully argued that the dismissal was invalid because Chetu did not have the right to insist he keep the camera on as doing so violated his privacy rights.

The court ruled that data privacy was not an issue as there was no evidence Chetu planned to store the webcam footage. However, it said the order breached the worker's personal privacy rights.

Private Life At Stake

It cited a previous ruling from the European Court of Human Rights that said "video surveillance of an employee in the workplace, be it covert or not, must be considered as a considerable intrusion into the employee's private life."

The court ordered a series of payments covering unpaid salary, compensation, unused vacation allowance and legal fees. By coincidence, the total amount was almost exactly one year's salary for the worker.

Chetu now has three months to appeal in the Netherlands. However, local media reports it has now shut down its branch in the company. (Source: nltimes.nl)

What's Your Opinion?

Was the company right to make the demand? Should remote workers have a greater expectation of privacy than those working in an office? Should businesses use tech to monitor employee working or simply judge them on their output?