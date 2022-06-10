Biggest Windows 11 Update Of 2022 Imminent

The next major update to Windows 11 should be going public in the not-too-distant future. The 22H2 update has reached its final testing stage.

The name might suggest it's the second of the usual two main updates to Windows 11 released each year. In fact the pace of change has slowed so much that there was no Windows 11 22H1 release, and instead 22H2 is the only major update expected this year.

The update has now reached the third and final "channel" of the Windows Insiders test program that lets people access updates early.

The Dev channel is used for all prospective changes to Windows, regardless of their anticipated implementation. That's followed by the Beta channel, which contains all the changes planned for the next twice-yearly update.

Finally comes the "Release Preview" channel, which contains what's planned as the finished version. At this point, the only change comes if there's a major technical problem. (Source: theregister.com)

Smart App Control blocks Suspicious Apps

It's fair to say Windows 11's development is getting less spectacular as time goes on and users won't notice too many significant differences with 22H2. Arguably the biggest change is the introduction of Smart App Control.

That's a feature, switched on by default, that can block any app that isn't certified as genuine and fails an automated check for suspicious activity. How well Smart App Control remains to be seen, with Microsoft building in an evaluation mode. This checks to see whether existing, regularly used apps would trigger the block. If so, the feature is automatically disabled.

Task Manager Tweaked

The other main changes are to the Task Manager. As well as some visual changes, there will be an efficiency mode option. This will affect both the way the computer handles specific tasks and the priority for allocating system resources. The idea is to make the computer more responsive, particularly for high-priority tasks such as applications being actively used.

Other changes include an option to have Windows Updates automatically run when local power grids are likely to be using renewable energy sources. Meanwhile the Start menu should be a little tidier with more options for arranging pinned items. (Source: arstechnica.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Are these changes important? Should Microsoft continue with the annual/twice-yearly major updates or just add new features when they are ready? Does it matter if Windows doesn't get many new features?