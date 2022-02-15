Fake Microsoft Site Distributes Bogus Windows 11

Security experts have reminded users to take extra care when sourcing installation files for Windows 11. A look-alike "Microsoft" site was actually distributing some nasty malware.

Normally such scams tend to mainly work on people who are either trying to get round paying for software or are trying to get early access without going through official test programs. That's not quite the case with Windows 11 where people running "incompatible" machines can still upgrade to the system by downloading official files and creating a USB installation.

However, when some people came looking for Windows 11 files, scammers targeted them. HP has detailed a scam with a website at the address windows-upgraded.com. Other than the address, everything on the site was an exact copy of the official Microsoft Windows 11 web page.

Highly Compressed Booby-trap

Everything, that is, except for what users got when they clicked on the "Download Now" button. Instead of the actual upgrade installation file, they got a ZIP archive called "Windows11InstallationAssistant.zip" (Source: pcworld.com)

The scammers even made life convenient for people on slow connections as the ZIP file was a mere 1.5 MB. Its main content was an executable file called Windows11InstallationAssistant.exe which unzipped to 751 MB.

That huge compression ratio was because most of the supposed installation file was meaningless data designed to make the file bigger. HP believes that's partly to make it more credible to victims and partly to make it seem too large for some security tools to scan automatically. (Source: hp.com)

Passwords Targeted

As you may have guessed, running the executable didn't install Windows 11 but instead downloaded and opened what appeared to be a JPG image posing no threat. In fact it ran code that automatically replaced itself with malware called RedLine Stealer.

As the name suggests, this is extremely bad news as it not only collects and passed on data about the computer, but also looks for stored passwords and sensitive financial information on the computer.

The best advice is to think twice about the source of any downloaded software and, wherever possible, visiting software developer sites directly rather than following search engine results links.

What's Your Opinion?

Where do you usually source software? Are you happy to rely on Microsoft's automatic update tools? What steps do you take to verify files before running them?