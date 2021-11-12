Wrong Number Text May Be Scam

The Better Business Bureau has warned the public to ignore text messages that appear to be wrong numbers. It says it's the first step in an ongoing scam using automated chat bots to scam people.

The scam is not particularly sophisticated in principle but uses automation to play the numbers game. In the current form it tries to take advantage of base desires, though the BBB warns the format could change.

According to the warning, one example of the opening text message reads:

"Hey is this John? It's Amanda. We chatted on Tinder before when I came to visit my cousin but we never met if I recall. I'm back in town if you want to meet up this time, are you free?" (Source: bbb.org)

If the recipient replies in any way, the chat bot begins an exchange of messages. The idea is to use automated responses that might sound plausible in response to what the victim has said, but are designed to steer the conversation in a particular way.

Credit Card Details The Target

In this case the idea is that, despite the wrong number, "Amanda" proves open to getting to know the recipient better. Eventually she encourages the victim to sign up to a dating or adult website where she supposedly has explicit photographs.

The scam isn't so much to collect a subscription payment but rather to gather the victim's credit card number, potentially to sell to other scammers who are particularly interested in card belonging to proven gullible people.

Like most such scams, the proportion of people who respond to each escalating step (responding, pursuing a conversation, signing up to the site) falls dramatically. However, because the "conversation" is automated, the scammers can afford to cast their net wide.

Story May Change

The BBB notes the key here is the approach rather than the specific story of "Amanda". It says the identity, story and accompanying photographs will likely change whenever "word gets out" about a scam.

It advises people to simply ignore any message from an stranger, even if it appears to be a legitimate case of a wrong number. It adds that people should block any number they suspect to be involved in a scam and to never give personal information to somebody they haven't met in person. (Source: nbc15.com)

What's Your Opinion?

Would you reply to an apparent wrong number? Do you think you could tell a chat bot from a real person writing messages? Should people worry about scams like this or is it only suckers who fall for it?