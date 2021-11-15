You are hereHome › Dennis Faas › WinX DVD Ripper: Convert / Play DVDs on Windows 10
WinX DVD Ripper: Convert / Play DVDs on Windows 10
Infopackets Reader Steve G. writes:
" Dear Dennis,
I just upgraded my PC to Windows 10 and I noticed that Windows Media Player no longer plays DVDs in Windows 10. In Windows 7 it worked without a problem. I researched this issue and it appears that this 'feature' was removed on purpose because newer PCs and laptops do not have DVD players. As such, Microsoft has dropped all support for Windows 10 DVD playback in Windows Media Player. I plan on purchasing a thin ultrabook laptop (with no DVD player) soon. As such, I'd like to convert my DVDs into AVI or MP4 (for example) so I can watch my favorite media on the go. The problem is that many of the DVDs I own are from different regions, plus they are copy protected, which means I can't just copy them to my hard drive. Is there a program that you know if that can handle converting my DVDs into a single file so I can play it on multiple devices, including my new ultrabook when I get it? I want to convert old DVD movies. "
My response:
There are lots of programs out there that will copy an entire DVD and convert it into a single file format (such as MP4 or AVI, as you've noted). This file format is then playable on other devices, including PCs, Tablets and Smartphones - whether it's Windows, Apple or Android. The file can be played over the network or on a USB thumb drive, hard drive, etc.
By far, the best Windows 10 DVD Ripper I've come across for this task is WinX DVD Ripper Platinum - it's been around since 2009 and has over 70 million downloads. Note however that this program is trialware, which means it's free to try, but full features are restricted unless you purchase a license - currently up to 70% off with discount. See notes below!
Black Friday Super Sale - 1 Week Only - 70% Off
Update 20211119: RE: Black Friday Special offer: the latest WinX DVD Ripper offer from Digiarty now includes a free 15 day unlimited feature trial of the program (click here to download now). Try the WinX DVD today and see what it can do for you at no obligation. If you love it, you can purchase it right now at up to 70% off the retail price. NEW - also included is a lifetime license at 70% off.
WinX DVD Ripper features include:
- Simple and easy to use interface: supports 99 pre-defined output format templates for easy DVD ripping
- Rip DVD to MP4 in around 5 minutes time on a modern PC; removes encryption and region codes
- Convert DVD to ISO, MP4 (H.264/HEVC), AVI, MPEG, MOV and M2TS, or 1:1 file folder copy
- Play the ripped DVD file on any device, including media PC, Android, Apple, Windows, and Linux
- Supports hardware-level acceleration; reduces ripping time by 50%
- DVD editor included: crop and merge video; extract audio; add subtitles, and more
- Change DVD bitrate aspect ratio, resolution, fine tune audio and video codec
More WinX DVD Ripper Features
- Amazing 1:1 quality ratio: deinterlace and and adjust high quality
encoding to rip DVD with imperceptible quality lost
- Ripped DVDs are 80% smaller. Using MP4 H.264 technology, a 4.7GB DVD can
converted into a 700MB file with no quality loss
- 47X faster: rip and convert an entire DVD into MP4 format in as little
as 5 minutes
- Supports any DVD format, including: region locked DVD, damaged DVDs,
99-title DVD, homemade DVD, non-standard DVD, TV series DVD, etc
- Rip DVD to iPhone, iPad, Android, Xbox, PlayStation and more devices
- Clone entire DVD contents to ISO image and DVD folders
- Edit DVD in a few clicks. Cut, merge, crop video, add subtitle, adjust parameters
How to Use WinX DVD Ripper Platinum
In general:
- Download and install
WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, then launch it.
- By default, the program will be in trial mode. If you want to unlock it you need to purchase a full license. Trial limitations: you can only rip 5 minutes of video and advanced features are not available. Note that we have a special discount (up
to 70% off)
at the end of the article if you want to purchase the full version.
Note
that the 70% off discount expires on November 26th,
2021. More info at end of article!
- To rip a DVD: load the DVD in the machine, select the output profile, then rip the DVD.
This page explains the process in much more detail, including how to register the program.
- Once the DVD is ripped into the format of your choice, you can copy it to another device (or place it on the network), then play it using any modern media player, including Windows Media Player, VLC, Kodi, and similar.
Here's a quick video explaining how to use the program:
I hope that helps!
Time Limited Deal for Infopackets Readers
I've been in touch with Digiarty Software (the makers of WinX DVD Ripper) and managed to finagle a limited time offer for Infopackets Readers. If you purchase WinX DVD Ripper today, you'll receive 70% off the retail price for a yearly subscription to the program. After that, you will be billed again for an additional year if you choose to do so. Cancel your subscription at any time.
BONUS OFFER: the full lifetime license of WinX DVD Ripper is available as a bundle deal if you purchase 2 or more programs on the offer page, which includes 70% off the retail price! Full details here.
Please note that this offer expires on November 26th, 2021 - so, act now!
--
To download WinX DVD Ripper and try it with unlimited features for 15 days, go here:
https://www.winxdvd.com/download/winx-dvd-ripper-pt.exe
To purchase WinX DVD Ripper with up to 70% discount, click here:
https://www.winxdvd.com/promotion.htm?ttref=21oabf-3l-ifpks
Happy software hunting!
Most popular articles
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by Informatico Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Smart PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by Right PC Experts? Here's What to Do
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- How to Fix: Windows Update Won't Update
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Explained: Difference Between VPN Server and VPN (Service)
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
My name is Dennis Faas and I am a senior systems administrator and IT technical analyst specializing in cyber crimes (sextortion / blackmail / tech support scams) with over 20 years experience; I also run this website! If you need technical assistance , I can help. Click here to email me now; optionally, you can review my resume here. You can also read how I can fix your computer over the Internet (also includes user reviews).
Most popular articles
- Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do
- Which Processor is Better: Intel or AMD? - Explained
- How to Prevent Ransomware in 2018 - 10 Steps
- 5 Best Anti Ransomware Software Free
- How to Fix: Computer / Network Infected with Ransomware (10 Steps)
- How to Fix: Your Computer is Infected, Call This Number (Scam)
- Scammed by PC / Web Network Experts? Here's What to Do
- Explained: Do I need a VPN? Are VPNs Safe for Online Banking?
- Explained: VPN vs Proxy; What's the Difference?
- Forgot Password? How to: Reset Any Password: Windows Vista, 7, 8, 10
- How to: Use a Firewall to Block Full Screen Ads on Android
- Explained: Absolute Best way to Limit Data on Android
- Explained: Difference Between Dark Web, Deep Net, Darknet and More
- Explained: If I Reset Windows 10 will it Remove Malware?
Comments
AnydvdHD works well too
AnydvdHD works well for blue-rays and DVD's when used in conjunction with handbrake. More expensive, but worth if if you want to put your entire library on a server so you don't have to use disks anymore. I can't even remember the last time I used either of my bluray players... lol!
coupon not taking additional money off
I get to the page and it shows as 29.95 Adding the coupon doesn't seem to lower the price. There is no button for to apply the coupon
$29 is correct with discount
The discounted price is $29 - I made a mistake when I published the article initially. My sincerest apologies for the misinformation.
WinX DVD Ripper
I use Wondershare Uniconverter and much prefer it to WinX DVD Ripper. It's about the same price and there's a trial version to see if you like it.
No DVD Ripper in Uniconverter
Uniconverter can convert video format and burn video to DVD. But it lacks the feature of DVD ripping. BTW, WinX DVD Ripper also provides the free trial.
Uniconverter
That's false. I've used Wondershare to rip dvds for several years. It will rip them i nto several formats and does it quickly and efficiently.
WinX DVD Pro
Win-X Pro is still my GoTo ripper because I make an iso image for archiving and an MP4 (or M4V) for my Plex media server. But when I can't get Win-X to successfully decode a DVD, I use VLC Media Player to make an MP4. It's worked every time.
ABOUT FREE STUDIO
I have been using and awsome Free Studio for years and it has an extremely impressive array of free converters like:
Video to MP3, MP4 converter, Image convert and resize, Audio Converter, Video to JPG, DVD video
converter
Free Screen Video Recorder, Video to DVD, free Torrent download, free Instagram download, free YouTube download, free YouTube to MP3, Free YouTube to DVD converter, free YouTube uploader.
This is the best free bunch of apps in one that I have found ever. I highly recommend it at:
https://www.dvdvideosoft.com/free-dvd-video-software-download.htm
WinX DVD Ripper
For Canadian buyers, as of June 21 2020 the price is about $ 41.
Or you could do this:
Get an external CD/DVD for your new laptop and install VLC Player or GOM player.
DVD shrink ver 3.2 simple to use.
This older FREE program does everything you want been useing when needed for years, including removing region codes from any dvd!works perfect with windows 10 and earler versions.Public domain see help file in installed program and must not be charged for!Download from my server save and run!
http://ssrichardmontgomery.com/download/dvdshrink32setup.exe
winx dvd ripper lifetime option
I cannot find the lifetime option for the winx dvd ripper program for the 24.95 (or 29.95 either). The only lifetime offer I can find is for the ripper + converter bundle for 62.95. Where do I find the lifetime option for the ripper program only?
bundle vs single
Apologies. According to the offer, the current WinX DVD lifetime license is only available as bundle when you purchase 2 or more software programs at once. If you purchase it as a single entity then it's a monthly or yearly subscription. I have corrected the article.