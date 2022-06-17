Being Blackmailed for Money on Facebook? Here's What to Do

Are you being blackmailed online? Are blackmailers threatening to expose you through Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn? If so, you've come to the right place.

You may Contact me here using the contact form now, or keep reading to learn how I can help.

The information below is based on two years of my own research and not regurgitated, useless information pulled from another site. If you want all the answers, read the entire article in full.

IMPORTANT: If you paid the scammers anything at all, they will simply turn around and ask for more . This is how this scam goes 100% of the time. Don't be fooled into thinking a one-time payment will be the end - IT NEVER IS!

--

In this article, you will find answers to the following questions:

--

Infopackets Reader Peter T. writes:

" Dear Dennis,

Help - I'm being blackmailed! I've got myself tied up an online romance scam, and someone is threatening to post pictures of me on Facebook.

Here's a rundown: I received a friend request on Facebook from a beautiful woman a few days ago. Facebook said she was friends with someone I know from work, which gave credibility to the request. After the third exchange of casual messaging, she asked me to go to Google Hangouts so we could do a private video chat. I am already well aware of dating scams on Facebook (been there, done that!), and so I was reluctant at first.

I finally agreed, however. As soon as the video call started, she was already undressed and doing things to her body. During the video call, she stopped and asked me to reciprocate. After I complied, that's when the video call stopped abruptly; she then played my recorded video back as proof.

She's now demanding $15,000 or will go public. I now realize this is yet another dating scam, or more precisely, a sextortion scam. The romance scammer on Hangouts says she's going to send the pictures to my ex-wife, my friends, my co-workers and my church. She's already sent the romance scam photos extracted from the recoded video to people I know on Facebook, and then unsent them after I paid $300.

Now she says I have to finish paying the entire amount or risk being exposed even more. My initial payment was by PayPal and was converted to Philippine pesos, though she claims to be in California (she says she's originally from the Philippines). She's also uploaded my video to Youtube, but said it's in private mode and will release it to the public (including my ex-wife) if I don't pay an additional $1,500 in the next 3 days.

Do Facebook blackmailers follow through? I've never been involved in a Hangout scam and don't know what to do if someone is blackmailing you with photos. I've contemplated a hiring a blackmail lawyer for this cyber extortion but not sure how a cease and desist letter is going to help the situation, and I highly doubt she's even located in the USA. I've been subscribed to your website now for over 10 years and I know you are the man when it comes to dealing with online scams. Can you PLEASE HELP? "

My response:

Before I get into explaining this, let me introduce myself. My name is Dennis Faas and I run this site, and I've been online for 21 years helping people with technology-related issues. Friends call me by my first name - but clients call me the Sextortion Savior - and for good reason: I have all the answers having completed over 750+ sextortion cases and listened to over 2,000+ calls from sextortion victims.

I recommend you read this article from start to finish as it contains information that is compounded from one section to the next. Note that this information is copyrighted; if you want to use it on your website, you must link back to this site. This is my own research based on two years in dealing with sextortion victims 1-on-1.

With that said, let's start with the basics, so that you understand what's really happening.

Sextortion is another word for online blackmail, otherwise known as online extortion.

This article is about Facebook sextortion, but also applies to Instagram sextortion.

Here's how it works most of the time:

Facebook sextortion is considered the gold standard when it comes to online blackmail because it's the largest social media platform with almost 3 billion members as of April, 2022, according to statistica.com.

With that many people actively using Facebook, it makes it easy for Facebook sextortion scammers to find information about you, including: a list of your family members, friends, where you live, where you work, etc - all without having to spend time looking it up elsewhere, or having to pay a third-party website for the information. This is what makes Facebook blackmail so popular.

Facebook blackmailers almost always ask to become a Facebook friend (or Instagram follower) so that they can become part of victim's inner circle. Once this relationship is established, the blackmailers will start contacting family members and friends in order to expose the victim at whim or propagate the Facebook blackmail scam to the inner circle secretly.

Each time a blackmailer contacts a family member, friend, or follower, Facebook or Instagram will report that the blackmailer knows you. They do this because it dramatically increases their chances of the message being opened, as well as the blackmailer following through with their threats.

Synonyms for this blackmail scam include: facebook sextortion, facebook romance scam, facebook dating whatsapp scam, and facebook blackmail scam.

Instagram is the second-most targeted social network when it comes to sextortion, with 1.28 billion members as of May 23, 2022, according to stastica.

For all intents and purposes, Instagram blackmail is the same as the Facebook blackmail - it's just a different platform. That said, Instagram is more widely accepted to younger audiences compared to Facebook. The biggest difference between the two platforms is that Instagram doesn't have a hierarchy of family members and friends, but has 'followers' instead. That said, the platforms are almost identical in terms of functionality and in terms of blackmail.

When it comes to Instagram sextortion exposure, the same rules apply to Facebook sextortion.

As a golden rule, the sextortionists usually almost always target family members whenever possible, based on my own research. On Instagram, there are no family members listed (unless members use the same last name as you, but this would be rare). In many Instagram sextortion cases I've worked on, scammers will use a mixture of Instagram and Facebook contacts to increase their reach.

Synonyms for this blackmail scam include: instagram blackmail scam, instagram romance scam, and instagram sextortion.

Depending on which gang of cyber criminals you've encountered, you may have tasted alternative versions of sextortion.

Here's some popular schemes I've come across:

The angry father scam is also commonly known as the "she's underage scam." This version of sextortion plays out something like this: you meet a woman online somewhere (dating site, chat site, or casually on Facebook or Instagram), and eventually exchange pictures or videos. The young woman becomes enamored with you and life is great.

Eventually, her father gets a hold of the young woman's smartphone and decides call you himself (some blackmailers will even do a video call) and says that the girl is underage and you're dealing with a minor. Once this happens, the girl often becomes "suicidal" and will crash her car into a tree, break her smartphone, or need hospitalization or psychological care - and you'll be on the hook to pay for it all. That's just the tip of the iceberg, however.

The angry father will also want to settle out of court (along with his lawyer) and you'll be asked to pay thousands of dollars more in the process. If you don't, they will threaten to go to the police or post your pictures and videos online, claiming that you're a someone that likes little children and that your life will be ruined, etc.

The confidence scam, otherwise known as "fortune telling fraud," or "psychic scam" happens when a victim decides to reach out to a "superior power" for a spiritual reading.

In one case I worked on, the victim needed some guidance because he was broken-hearted after his girlfriend broke up with him. After much deliberation, he ended up meeting a spiritual healer on Facebook that also happened to be located near his home town in Ghana.

The spiritual healer requested the victim be fully undressed in order to acquire a "fully accurate reading." The spiritual healer then convinced the man that the reason why he couldn't move forward with his life was because he had a "spiritual wife" that didn't like his ex girlfriend. In order to appease the spiritual wife and remove the negative energy, he needed to chant "I want to kill my ex girlfriend."

All of this was recorded, including the video of him undressed. Eventually the spiritual healer demanded a ridiculous amount of money as a "tip"; when the victim declined, that's when the spiritual healer threatened to release the video of him chanting the words about his ex girlfriend, and also threatened to release his undressed video to family and friends on Facebook and Instagram.

I've personally received a constant barrage of random Asian scammers attempting to contact me on WhatsApp (even though I didn't give out my phone number), claiming to have accidentally messaged the wrong person in hopes that I'll respond back, in which case they say "It must be destiny that we met." This is referred to as the WhatsApp wrong number scam.

In many cases, the Whatsapp blackmail scammers have a WhatsApp business account that presumably allows the blackmailers to add phone numbers in bulk and/or allows them to reach out to victims in bulk presumably without being flagged by the system.

As with other versions of sextortion, this scam usually targets Facebook or Instagram. The only way to communicate with someone on WhatsApp is if (a) you've got their phone number, and (b) that person is already part of your smartphone's contact list. In this case, WhatsApp scammers usually almost always do a reverse phone number lookup to find more information on you, including what city you live in, your first and last name. Once they have it, they'll go onto other sites such as Facebook, beenverified.com, whitepages.com, to find friends and family and use it as leverage.

While the scam seems to have originated on WhatsApp, I can also attest that I am now receiving the exact same style of communication directly through standard phone texting (SMS). These are most likely bots. This doesn't surprise me since WhatsApp requires a phone number in order to contact WhatsApp contacts, so it's just another way for scammers to hook would-be victims.

The bitcoin investment scam and romance scam are two scams rolled into one to ensure the victim keeps on paying. There's even a name for it - it's called a CryptoRom scam, or "crypto-romance scam."

In this scam, the victim typically meets the blackmailer online - usually it's through Facebook or Instagram, but many bitcoin investment scam victim's I've spoken to also say they met the blackmailer through WhatsApp via the "wrong number scam."

In one case I worked on, a lady met a "bitcoin investor" through Instagram. She did a lot of research before engaging the man, but was ultimately convinced to invest $8,000 in bitcoin, in which she quickly made a hefty $4,000 profit, then deposited the money back into her bank account.

The scam didn't end there, however. The fake bitcoin investor then convinced her to invest $50,000 in bitcoin using another app (which was actually a fake bitcoin investment app). The bitcoin investor promised huge returns. With visions of dollar bills raining down from the sky, the relationship blossomed into a full-on romance scam. She took videos of herself regularly (without clothing) and also sent pictures to her new infatuation.

Eventually, the victim questioned what was happening with the bitcoin investment. That's when her new beau 'fessed up,' stating he was actually in massive debt, having borrowed $400k from a loan shark for investments that went sour. Here's where the story gets completely twisted: in order to pay off the scammer's supposed debt, she was on the hook to pay even more - otherwise, the loan shark - who now owned the pictures and videos - would share them with her husband and post them online social media.

Many victims I've spoken with say that blackmailers (usually through WhatsApp sextortion) typically requests an app be installed to make the sharing of private photos and videos 'more secure'. Unbeknownst to the blackmail victim, the app steals all their smartphone contacts and relays it to the blackmailers.

Once the blackmailers have all your phone contacts, they will threaten to expose you through SMS texting or WhatsApp contacts. Most of the time, however, they don't do this because (a) most people are reluctant to download and install an app on their phone from a third-party (which also requires lax permissions on the smartphone) and (b) most WhatsApp sextortion victims already have a Facebook or Instagram account, which means that their contacts are already public.

Regardless of where you met the romance scammer, quite often they will ask for three things:

The blackmailers almost always want to become a Facebook friend or an Instagram follower and/or ask you for a link to your page for review, assuming you own an account. In doing so, they will be able to obtain a list of online contacts which they can use a leverage in terms of exposure. This is what makes it a very profitable blackmail scam, because most victims I speak to have paid at least once, only to find out the blackmailers never stop asking for more.

The blackmailers almost always ask for your phone number. This serves two purposes: (a) they can do a reverse lookup on your phone number and get your first and last name and city you live in, then look you up (or your relatives) on Facebook, beenverified.com, whitepages.com, etc, for leverage or (b) they can still contact you if you try to block them on either Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Snapchat, Skype, or Google Hangouts. Keep in mind blackmailers are usually overseas and have access to third-party apps that can give them any phone number they want, including any area code. Quite often blackmailers will call repeatedly from multiple phone numbers.

The blackmailers almost always ask to move to another instant messaging platform such as WhatsApp, Snapchat, Skype, and Google Hangouts to avoid being banned on Facebook or Instagram. Neither of the aforementioned instant messaging platforms are community-moderated like Facebook and Instagram are, which means that reporting the profile on social media in hopes of getting the blackmailer's account banned is a complete waste of time.

Once the connection is made through Facebook or Instagram, the WhatsApp blackmail scammer asks for your phone number in order to connect using WhatsApp. Once they have your phone number, they can do a reverse lookup and find your name and city you live in, or use third-party paid web sites to gather more information on you. Quite often, Asian scammers are involved in WhatsApp sextortion based on the many cases I've worked on.

Synonyms for this romance scam include: whatsapp extortion, whatsapp romance scam, and whatsapp blackmail.

Snapchat sextortion is very similar to Whatsapp blackmail. Snapchat sextortion scammers usually begin the conversation by asking for your phone number, which then allows them to add you to their list of Snapchat contacts. That said, it's also possible to search for Snapchat users using the app and without previously having them as a phone contact - something that WhatsApp does not offer.

Snapchat blackmail is hugely popular amongst many of the victims I've spoken to in the last two years. The leading age demographic for Snapchat is between 18 and 24, according to statistica. This aligns with a 2021 report from the FBI that suggest that most sextortion victims are aged 20-39.

Most of the time, victims meet Snapchat blackmailers through Facebook or Instagram, then a request is made to exchange phone numbers and eventually the conversation moves to Snapchat for 'privacy reasons.' Other times, Snapchat sextortion scammers contact victims directly through the Snapchat platform itself, then will ask for the victim's Facebook or Instagram page.

One of the most notable privacy features of Snapchat is that messages are also deleted once received. This makes it easy for Snapchat blackmail scammers to delete their trail of evidence. In this case, Snapchat sextortion can't easily be reported to authorities. It's also worth mentioning that if you try and take a screen capture as evidence, the blackmailer will be notified because that's how the app works.

Other synonyms for this cyber blackmail crime include snapchat blackmail, and snapchat extortion.

Skype sextortion is arguably the least popular choice amongst blackmailers according to the majority of victims I've spoken with.

In terms of popularity, Skype has suffered a considerable market share decline during the COVID-19 pandemic in favor of Zoom. On that note, the COVID-19 pandemic is by far the largest contributing factor in the rise of sextortion and blackmail world-wide because many people were stuck at home in fear of acquiring COVID-19 in public. With nothing left to do, many went online out of boredom only to get caught up in a sextortion scheme.

Skype sextortion is performed using the Skype app on PCs, smartphone, and tablets. In order to use Skype, it requires the recipient also have the same app on their phone. Skype sextortion victims meet the blackmailers elsewhere (usually Facebook or Instagram) and are convinced to install or use Skype for a 'more secure and private meeting', similar to Snapchat blackmail. That said, it is possible to search for and add Skype contacts directly through the app itself, similar to how the WhatsApp wrong number scam works.

In any case, eventually the victim is recorded or pictures are shared, then the Skype blackmail scammer threatens to expose the victim through Facebook or Instagram, depending on what information the blackmailers have collected. According to many of the Skype blackmail victims that I've spoken to, quite often the blackmailers are located in Russia and quite often meet the victim through a dating app (i.e. Madison, Ashley).

Synonyms for Skype blackmail scam include: skype blackmail, skype dating scam, and skype extortion.

Contrary to Skype blackmail, Google Hangouts sextortion is hugely popular amongst third-world scammers - perhaps the most popular - because it's cross-platform, meaning it can operate on PC, phone, tablet, Windows, Android, iOS, etc. More often than not, African and Philippine sextortion scammers use Google Hangouts the most, though the app has been deprecated in favor of Google Meets.

Because Google Hangouts can be operated by a PC, it makes it easy for scammers to work in groups and pass your information along within the group. This makes Google Hangouts a premium choice amongst sextortion scammers. I have personally witnessed screenshots of blackmailers scamming 10 to 15 people at the same time using Google Hangouts whenever a sextortionists shares their screenshots with a victim.

Synonyms for this extortion scam include: google hangouts blackmail, hangouts sextortion, google hangouts scam, and hangouts scam.

I don't recommend blocking a blackmailer because most of the time they will escalate.

Here's why -

The blackmailer already has an offline copy of the victim's account. Shutting down social media or making changes to the account (unfollowing friends, etc) won't make any difference.

The blackmailer needs to stay in contact with the victim in order to keep making threats, so that the victim keeps paying.

If you block a blackmailer, they tend to escalate because (a) they spent time recording you and (b) they can't achieve their goal if you block them.

Instead, I recommend you try and string the scammers along. This is one of the many strategies I use when planning how to deal with blackmail. At minimum, this will pacify the scammer, rather than enticing them to escalate exposure because you blocked them. This will give you some time to think about how to deal with sextortion, including paying for professional support.

Be careful, however, because some scammers will make demands and/or paint you into a corner if you delay them for too long. I have multiple ways of dealing with this (because I've been in this situation a few hundred times) - contact me here if you want paid support in dealing with sextortion.

It should also be noted that making an announcement to family, friends, and followers that 'my account got hacked,' in hopes that this will somehow prevent exposure won't work because the scammers know how to get around this. If you decide to hire me, I explain why and how to prevent it from happening.

The short-but-sweet answer is: yes, both Instagram and Facebook blackmailers do follow through, but some don't and it largely depends on your circumstances - including which gang of cyber criminals are blackmailing you.

Consider the following based on my research after successfully completing over 750+ sextortion cases over the last two years:

I do not recommend you ignore a blackmailer because they will escalate.

Here's why -

Maintaining communication is one of the strategies I use when figuring out how to deal with sextortion. My suggestion is to tell them that you want to work it out, but you don't have the money right now. I suggest you try and string them along as best you can while you figure out your options - refer to the section 'Can sextortion ruin your life?' and do a self-assessment with risks.

This is by far one of the most frequently asked question I receive. Regardless of what you've read online, you have a 50-50 chance of being exposed; either the sextortionists will follow through, or they won't. It depends on who you're dealing with, what you have to lose, and your circumstances.

Consider the following:

Sextortion is a double-edge sword. If you don't pay, you might get exposed. If you do pay, the blackmailers will never stop asking for more. (Initially the blackmailers will claim it's a one-time payment, but it never is).

Because sextortionists typically work in groups, your name will be passed along within the group and may also be sold externally to other crime syndicates, in which case the blackmailers may try to contact you again six months or a year from now. I know this based on other types of scams I've dealt with in the past (i.e.: technical support scams).

If you pay the blackmailers money to "buy yourself some time" - think again, because another online blackmail scammer in the group might pick up your name in a few hours from now and demand additional money immediately. I know this because I've heard it repeatedly from clients. As such, how often sextortionists follow through remains 50-50 as each day passes because you're likely dealing with someone new each day.

This question is subjective and depends largely on your circumstances.

To best answer this question, consider the following self-evaluation questions:

Are you OK with being exposed if the sextortionists follow through? You won't know if they will expose you until it happens. Sometimes it happens straight away; other times it happens weeks or months later.

How much do you have to lose? If your exposure is limited, you could simply lock down your social media, block the blackmailers and roll the dice to see what happens. No matter how much you read about this topic, what it all boils down to is: either the blackmailers will follow through, or they won't.

Where did you meet the blackmailers and under what circumstances?

Do you have a Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn account? All three of these platforms are typically used to extract your contacts and use them as leverage in terms of exposure. There are also plenty of subscription-based websites (beenverified.com, whitepages.com, etc) that can provide the online blackmail scammers with a ton of information about you even if you don't own Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Are you married or are you in a relationship? If the blackmailers know who your significant other is, they will target them first. If not, it will be your family members, followed by all of your social media contacts. This is data is based on over 750+ cases I've worked on.

Do the sextortionists know where you work? If the blackmailers know where you work or go to school, they will collect as much information about you as possible using social media and paid sources online to scare you into paying.

Which gang of cyber criminals are you dealing with (do you know)? Based on my research, different groups of criminals carry out this scam differently. Some blackmailers escalate immediately while others takes days or weeks. Some fake it; others won't.

What other risk factors are there if you are exposed?

Here's what happened with some of the victims I spoke to in the past:

In the case of a financial advisor: the Facebook sextortion scammers recorded the victim, then threatened to post his video on YouTube. The victim agreed to pay the blackmailers $2,000 and went to Western Union. Twenty minutes later, he changed his mind, canceled the payment and blocked the online blackmail scammers. A few hours later, the blackmailers uploaded his video to a third party website, then went onto the victim's Facebook workplace page and tagged him in the video. The following week, he was fired from his job.

In the case of a professional boxer: the Instagram sextortion scammers demanded 6000 British pounds. The victim declined and tried to stall the blackmailers. The blackmailers became irate and made threats to "do everything possible to ruin [his] life." Later that day, they contacted the boxer's promoter and trainer with the video. After that, they uploaded his video to various boxing-related online forums on social media. Other users got a hold of the video and started sharing it. Eventually the video went viral.

In the case of a 23 year old married man: he paid the blackmailers $300 initially; they demanded more. He told them he was poor and didn't have a job. They contacted him from multiple phone numbers and also tried to contact him through Instagram. Ultimately, he chose to ignore the scammers. A few days later, the blackmailers contacted his wife through social media and by phone and revealed the pictures, videos and conversation he had with the Instagram blackmailers. (The man originally met the blackmailer through a dating site). The wife then threatened divorce.

Of course, not all cases end up like this, but these are some examples.

Unless you met the blackmailers face-to-face in the same physical room together, you're probably dealing with an anonymous overseas criminal. Don't think for a moment that any of the information you have on an anonymous blackmailer in valid, either.

Consider the following:

Do you have the blackmailer's phone number? Keep in mind that 99.99% of all blackmailers use third-party apps on their smartphones to give them another phone number with any area code they want. If the blackmailer is located Africa, Philippines, India or Morocco, you wouldn't know the difference and neither will the police.

Do you have the blackmailer's name after wiring them funds to another country? Keep in mind that sextortionists work in groups. Quite often blackmailers use fake ID to pick money up overseas (when money is wired); these are referred to as 'runners', while other parts of the gang play out different roles.

Do you have the blackmailer's banking information because you sent a Venmo or Zelle payment within the USA? Based on my own research, I know that quite often blackmailers use previous sextortion victims as money mules to funnel money for them; this is typically done as part of a 'deal' if a previous victim can no longer pay the blackmailer, and especially if they don't have another way to collect the funds from you in the interim.



For example, you might claim that Western Union is out of the question if the blackmailer demands it; in this case, they might ask you to use Venmo or Zelle (in the USA) or Interac (in Canada) instead because e-transfers are easily accessible within your banking app. This doesn't mean that the blackmailer is in the USA, or Canada however.

Even if you filed a report with the police (or FBI for that matter), it won't prevent an online blackmailer from contacting family, friends, and followers with your pictures or videos in order to expose you. As I've mentioned already, the FBI won't be able to help you, either. The only thing the FBI does is create annual crime reports based on victims that make complaints.

The police won't be able to do anything about an anonymous, online blackmailer because they don't know who's blackmailing you, and it's most likely not within their jurisdiction, anyway.

The only time reporting blackmail to the police might be useful is if you need to prove it to your workplace that you're trying to do everything humanly possible - but, as I mentioned already, it won't prevent your exposure. If you need help in dealing with sextortion and your job, contact me as I know how to gracefully handle the situation as this question has been asked over 100 times previously by my clients.

If you are looking to report sextortion on Facebook or report sextortion on Instagram, consider the following:

The online blackmail scammers are anonymous, don't want to be found, and will do everything to prevent you from finding them. Blackmailers lie about who they are, their phone number, their location, their banking information, etc. Don't think for a minute you've got valid information on them.

Sextortion blackmailers work in groups, are usually overseas (even if it appears that they are in the USA), and own multiple fake accounts on all platforms. Blackmailers have apps on their phones that give them any area code they want. This is all part of obfuscating reality.

Reporting an account on Facebook or Instagram is likely to have little to no effect moving forward because they will simply use another account to contact you or your family members, friends, and followers in order to expose you - and that's if they do. Some blackmailers follow through, while others don't.

Reporting sextortion won't have much effect my opinion, but you are free to choose however you wish.

Here are some free resources:

Many clients I've spoken with don't understand how to deal with Facebook and Instagram sextortion, and quite often suggest hiring a blackmail lawyer and want to know my opinion on the matter. This question is effectively the same as 'What can the police do about blackmail?' - your options are limited.

Simply put: if you've never met the blackmailer in the same physical room together, you are most likely dealing with an overseas anonymous criminal. In that case, hiring a blackmail lawyer won't work UNLESS you know 100% exactly who is blackmailing you, their true location and true identity.

That said, use EXTREME CAUTION if you've come across a company that claims to scare the scammers away and/or find the true identity of a blackmailer and/or get them arrested and/or force them to delete your information, because none of this can be proven. If you want to know why, read this article.

If you want to hire a blackmail lawyer, consider the following:

Blackmailers work in groups and are usually overseas (usually: Africa, Philippines, India, or Morocco) - but not always.

Blackmailers are usually anonymous and don't want to be found. Don't think for a minute that any information you have on the blackmailers is valid, even if you have their phone number, name, address, or banking information because it's most likely fake.

Blackmailers use apps on their phone (Text Now, Hush, etc) to give them any phone number they want from any area code they want.

Blackmailers have no regard for the law. This is evident because they're committing blackmail and they know it's illegal. In that case, what good is hiring a lawyer?

When it comes to sextortion and overseas criminals, the only thing a blackmail lawyer can do is provide a cease and desist letter. What do you think an overseas criminal is going to do if you give them a cease and desist letter? They are either going to laugh in your face, ignore it, or expose you on the spot.

If you want a better option, keep reading.

Whenever someone asks me how to deal with Facebook sextortion, I suggest the following:

Collect evidence of the crime in case you need to explain it to authorities, your job, family members, or friends.

Do a self-evaluation in terms of your risk and exposure - refer to the section 'Can sextortion ruin your life?' Following that, decide if you want to deal with this on your own, or if you want paid support on how to deal with Facebook sextortion - contact me here.

Use EXTREME CAUTION if you've come across a company claiming that they can scare scammers away and/or catch the online blackmailers and/or put the blackmailers behind bars and/or force the online blackmailers to delete your personal information. NONE OF THIS CAN BE PROVEN. You will simply have to take the company's word for it. What if the company doesn't follow through with their promises? Are you going to keep on paying for intangible protection moving forward?



Simply put: sextortionists don't scare easily because they're usually in another country (even if you think they're in the USA), have no regard for the law, and are operating with practical impunity. In terms of hiring a company to incarcerate an overseas criminal, I can sum this up with a question: how long did it take to catch Osama bin Laden?



If you want to know a company's online reputation, pay attention to places like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and don't rely on positive feedback from places like TrustPilot (and similar) because fake positive feedback can be purchased in bulk from third-party search engine optimization companies. This is a well known fact.

The short-but-sweet answer on how to stop sextortion is to use strategies based on previous cases and testimonials from real victims in order to understand and navigate through this problem. This type of protection is real, tangible, and fundamentally makes sense.

Put another way: how do you study for an exam? You study the questions and know the answers before you take the test.

You are free to research the entire Internet to try and figure out how to stop sextortion on your own, or you can contact me for a plan that works (paid support only). If you decide to go it alone, ask yourself the following questions: how much time do you have to come up with your own plan? How do you know what you're reading on another website is going to work for you?

On the other hand, I have multiple ways of dealing with how to stop sextortion because I've been through it 750+ times and have multiple ways and contingencies already in place, ready to go.

Let's review key points:

With that in mind, blackmailers are masters at what they do and will paint you into a corner and force you to pay.

How to fight sextortion boils down to knowing the blackmailer's tricks, having options to choose from, and being able to navigate through this nightmare with contingencies in place. If so, you can avoid paying and also avoid being exposed. I know, because I've gone through sextortion over 750+ times with clients and have an excellent understanding of what's happening and how to avoid being exposed. This article is proof.

Want to learn more? Contact me here.

I hope that helps.

About the author: Dennis Faas is the CEO and owner of Infopackets.com. Since 2001, Dennis has dedicated his entire professional career helping others with technology-related issues with his unique style of writing in the form of questions-and-answers; click here to read all 2,000+ of Dennis' articles online this site. In 2014, Dennis shifted his focus to cyber crime mitigation, including technical support fraud and in 2019, sextortion. Dennis has received many accolades during his tenure: click here to view Dennis' credentials online DennisFaas.com; click here to see Dennis' Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science (1999); click here to read an article written about Dennis by Alan Gardyne of Associate Programs (2003). And finally, click here to view a recommendation for Dennis' services from the University of Florida (dated 2006).